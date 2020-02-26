Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Going off in the town  (Read 1694 times)
Steboro
« on: February 26, 2020, 07:55:38 PM »
Punched my box of Yorkshire tea this morning and said tell yer mates you have met the Boro.   

Imagine fighting over football.  lost
mingebag
« Reply #1 on: February 26, 2020, 07:57:39 PM »
Fuck you on about ya daft cunt  :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: February 26, 2020, 08:37:13 PM »
THEY WAS 20 LADS IN ISSACS..FEW BORO I KNOW NEVER GOT IN TO EM..... CAME IN WAS WARNED TWICE BY OLD BILL AS I ASKED EM TO STEP OUT THE DOOR TO THE LEFT  👎

PROPER SHITHOUSES...... SEEN ONE 5 MINUTES LATER IN THE STREET WALKING PAST... NOT PROUD OF IT BUT I GAVE HIM AND HIS MATE A BAT 👍
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: February 26, 2020, 08:39:54 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 26, 2020, 08:37:13 PM
THEY WAS 20 LADS IN ISSACS..FEW BORO I KNOW NEVER GOT IN TO EM..... CAME IN WAS WARNED TWICE BY OLD BILL AS I ASKED EM TO STEP OUT THE DOOR TO THE LEFT  👎

PROPER SHITHOUSES...... SEEN ONE 5 MINUTES LATER IN THE STREET WALKING PAST... NOT PROUD OF IT BUT I GAVE HIM AND HIS MATE A BAT 👍

 

monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: February 26, 2020, 08:50:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 26, 2020, 08:37:13 PM
THEY WAS 20 LADS IN ISSACS..FEW BORO I KNOW NEVER GOT IN TO EM..... CAME IN WAS WARNED TWICE BY OLD BILL AS I ASKED EM TO STEP OUT THE DOOR TO THE LEFT  👎

PROPER SHITHOUSES...... SEEN ONE 5 MINUTES LATER IN THE STREET WALKING PAST... NOT PROUD OF IT BUT I GAVE HIM AND HIS MATE A BAT 👍
  lost
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #5 on: February 26, 2020, 08:58:03 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 26, 2020, 08:37:13 PM
THEY WAS 20 LADS IN ISSACS..FEW BORO I KNOW NEVER GOT IN TO EM..... CAME IN WAS WARNED TWICE BY OLD BILL AS I ASKED EM TO STEP OUT THE DOOR TO THE LEFT  👎

PROPER SHITHOUSES...... SEEN ONE 5 MINUTES LATER IN THE STREET WALKING PAST... NOT PROUD OF IT BUT I GAVE HIM AND HIS MATE A BAT 👍

AGGRO !!!    :lids:
ZombieTits
« Reply #6 on: February 26, 2020, 08:58:38 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 26, 2020, 08:37:13 PM
THEY WAS 20 LADS IN ISSACS..FEW BORO I KNOW NEVER GOT IN TO EM..... CAME IN WAS WARNED TWICE BY OLD BILL AS I ASKED EM TO STEP OUT THE DOOR TO THE LEFT  👎

PROPER SHITHOUSES...... SEEN ONE 5 MINUTES LATER IN THE STREET WALKING PAST... NOT PROUD OF IT BUT I GAVE HIM AND HIS MATE A BAT 👍

56 ladies and gents....not proud of it....but thought I'd tell you all anyway 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈👍👍👍👍🍉🍉
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: February 26, 2020, 09:09:49 PM »
THE LADS IN ISSACS WHO NEVER GOT IN TO THEM 20 LEEDS LADS BEFORE OLD BILL TURNED UP WANT TO HANG THEIR HEADS IN SHAME  👎😡👎
ZombieTits
« Reply #8 on: February 26, 2020, 09:15:58 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 26, 2020, 09:09:49 PM
THE LADS IN ISSACS WHO NEVER GOT IN TO THEM 20 LEEDS LADS BEFORE OLD BILL TURNED UP WANT TO HANG THEIR HEADS IN SHAME  👎😡👎

Good thing you were there 👍👍👍👍😂😂😂🍉🍉
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #9 on: February 26, 2020, 09:20:17 PM »
DID YOU CAPTURE IT ON YER PHONE   ☎️:lids:   
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: February 26, 2020, 09:55:27 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on February 26, 2020, 09:15:58 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 26, 2020, 09:09:49 PM
THE LADS IN ISSACS WHO NEVER GOT IN TO THEM 20 LEEDS LADS BEFORE OLD BILL TURNED UP WANT TO HANG THEIR HEADS IN SHAME  👎😡👎

Good thing you were there 👍👍👍👍😂😂😂🍉🍉

I SEEN LADS WALK AWAY AFTER THE EVENT.👎

SOME OF THESE YOUNG CUNTS HAVE HAD THE CHEEK TO CALL ME.... 👎

THEY KNOW WHO THEY ARE AND THEY ARE SHITHOUSES 👍
ZombieTits
« Reply #11 on: February 26, 2020, 10:01:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 26, 2020, 09:55:27 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on February 26, 2020, 09:15:58 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 26, 2020, 09:09:49 PM
THE LADS IN ISSACS WHO NEVER GOT IN TO THEM 20 LEEDS LADS BEFORE OLD BILL TURNED UP WANT TO HANG THEIR HEADS IN SHAME  👎😡👎

Good thing you were there 👍👍👍👍😂😂😂🍉🍉

I SEEN LADS WALK AWAY AFTER THE EVENT.👎

SOME OF THESE YOUNG CUNTS HAVE HAD THE CHEEK TO CALL ME.... 👎

THEY KNOW WHO THEY ARE AND THEY ARE SHITHOUSES 👍

What do the young 'uns call you?
Steboro
« Reply #12 on: February 26, 2020, 10:12:59 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 26, 2020, 08:37:13 PM
THEY WAS 20 LADS IN ISSACS..FEW BORO I KNOW NEVER GOT IN TO EM..... CAME IN WAS WARNED TWICE BY OLD BILL AS I ASKED EM TO STEP OUT THE DOOR TO THE LEFT  👎

PROPER SHITHOUSES...... SEEN ONE 5 MINUTES LATER IN THE STREET WALKING PAST... NOT PROUD OF IT BUT I GAVE HIM AND HIS MATE A BAT 👍

Why  :pd: it's just a game.
DowningAlbion
Mixer
« Reply #13 on: February 26, 2020, 10:16:10 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 26, 2020, 09:55:27 PM
I SEEN LADS WALK AWAY AFTER THE EVENT.👎

SOME OF THESE YOUNG CUNTS HAVE HAD THE CHEEK TO CALL ME.... 👎

THEY KNOW WHO THEY ARE AND THEY ARE SHITHOUSES 👍

So you went drinking in the town pre-match, then when everyone else went off to the match, you went back to The Cross?!

What a HERO souey
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #14 on: February 26, 2020, 10:18:29 PM »
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #15 on: February 26, 2020, 10:52:04 PM »
HE REALLY DOES NEED PUTTING DOWN :wanker:

FUCKIN STATE OF IT :lids: :ch-ms: :milkshake:

BEER ME MITCHELL BROTHER :wanker:
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #16 on: February 26, 2020, 11:02:23 PM »
 mick
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #17 on: February 26, 2020, 11:09:04 PM »
Not proud of it.
Why not?
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:04:42 AM »
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:42:05 AM »
Hans Christian Trotsky  monkey monkey
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:35:20 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on February 26, 2020, 10:16:10 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 26, 2020, 09:55:27 PM
I SEEN LADS WALK AWAY AFTER THE EVENT.👎

SOME OF THESE YOUNG CUNTS HAVE HAD THE CHEEK TO CALL ME.... 👎

THEY KNOW WHO THEY ARE AND THEY ARE SHITHOUSES 👍

So you went drinking in the town pre-match, then when everyone else went off to the match, you went back to The Cross?!

What a HERO souey


HIDING IN THERE WHERE YOU YA FUCKING SHITHOUSE.... GROW SOME BALLS YA CUNT AND COME SAY IT TO ME FACE WANKER 👎
ZombieTits
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:43:52 AM »
Give it up village, no one believes your bullshite 👍👍🍉🍉
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:14:49 AM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 09:43:52 AM
Give it up village, no one believes your bullshite 👍👍🍉🍉


WHO FUCKING CARES WHAT YOU THINK..... YOU ARE A NO MARK WRONG UN  SHITHOUSE  👍
Bernie
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:22:08 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 26, 2020, 08:37:13 PM
THEY WAS 20 LADS IN ISSACS..FEW BORO I KNOW NEVER GOT IN TO EM..... CAME IN WAS WARNED TWICE BY OLD BILL AS I ASKED EM TO STEP OUT THE DOOR TO THE LEFT  👎

PROPER SHITHOUSES...... SEEN ONE 5 MINUTES LATER IN THE STREET WALKING PAST... NOT PROUD OF IT BUT I GAVE HIM AND HIS MATE A BAT 👍

Not proud but you thought you would tell everyone anyway?

Did you go and masturbate in the toilets afterwards? Or did one of your big hard mates do that for you?

Good job this is all made up eh wobble gob?
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:54:16 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:22:08 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 26, 2020, 08:37:13 PM
THEY WAS 20 LADS IN ISSACS..FEW BORO I KNOW NEVER GOT IN TO EM..... CAME IN WAS WARNED TWICE BY OLD BILL AS I ASKED EM TO STEP OUT THE DOOR TO THE LEFT  👎

PROPER SHITHOUSES...... SEEN ONE 5 MINUTES LATER IN THE STREET WALKING PAST... NOT PROUD OF IT BUT I GAVE HIM AND HIS MATE A BAT 👍

Not proud but you thought you would tell everyone anyway?

Did you go and masturbate in the toilets afterwards? Or did one of your big hard mates do that for you?

Good job this is all made up eh wobble gob?


WHY YA GETTING SO WOUND UP THEN LENNY FAIRCLOUGH  😂😂😂
El Capitan
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:23:44 AM »
How pissed were yer last night Lids, to think anyone would believe this story?  monkey
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:25:51 AM »
 monkey monkey monkey :alf: :nige:

BEER ME MATTY KID :beer:
Bernie
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:28:38 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:23:44 AM
How pissed were yer last night Lids, to think anyone would believe this story?  monkey

 :alf:
ZombieTits
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:48:37 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:23:44 AM
How pissed were yer last night Lids, to think anyone would believe this story?  monkey

 :like: :like: :like: :like:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 12:49:56 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 26, 2020, 09:09:49 PM
THE LADS IN ISSACS WHO NEVER GOT IN TO THEM 20 LEEDS LADS BEFORE OLD BILL TURNED UP WANT TO HANG THEIR HEADS IN SHAME  👎😡👎

Are you seriously suggesting in 2020 that lads should charge away supporters in a boozer filled with CCTV cameras?

Lose their jobs
Lose their freedom
Lose their ability to go to the match for the next 5 years

And for what? The pleasure of slapping some daft leeds cunt?

Give your head a shake, it's not 1987 anymore.
CapsDave
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:48:37 PM »
Jesus!

 :nige:

 :lids:

 :jackanory:
tunstall
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:12:03 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 12:49:56 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 26, 2020, 09:09:49 PM
THE LADS IN ISSACS WHO NEVER GOT IN TO THEM 20 LEEDS LADS BEFORE OLD BILL TURNED UP WANT TO HANG THEIR HEADS IN SHAME  👎😡👎

Are you seriously suggesting in 2020 that lads should charge away supporters in a boozer filled with CCTV cameras?

Lose their jobs
Lose their freedom
Lose their ability to go to the match for the next 5 years

And for what? The pleasure of slapping some daft leeds cunt?

Give your head a shake, it's not 1987 anymore.


He's not proud of it

 
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:42:22 AM »
  PRETENDING TO BEAT UP KIDS klins

BEER ME  MILKSHAKE TITS :beer:
Jake Andrews
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:19:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:23:44 AM
How pissed were yer last night Lids, to think anyone would believe this story?  monkey


charles    souey   
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:45:29 PM »
🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡😅😅😅😅😅

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:26:48 PM »
