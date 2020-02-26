Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 26, 2020, 02:56:01 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sadiq Khan wants to invest in more Stomzys and Daves than victims
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Sadiq Khan wants to invest in more Stomzys and Daves than victims (Read 35 times)
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 337
Sadiq Khan wants to invest in more Stomzys and Daves than victims
«
on:
Today
at 02:09:14 PM »
London is utterly and totally fucked if this racist arsehole is re-elected. The man is a fraud and an embarrassment to our once great capital
https://twitter.com/Councillorsuzie/status/1232319440102076416?s=09
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 149
Re: Sadiq Khan wants to invest in more Stomzys and Daves than victims
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:50:02 PM »
is that like Chaz & Dave?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...