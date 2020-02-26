Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 26, 2020, 11:53:14 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Duffy raped and kidnapped
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Duffy raped and kidnapped (Read 141 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 336
Duffy raped and kidnapped
«
on:
Today
at 09:28:10 AM »
Any details?
Who did it ... names etc
Genuine or commercially motivated?
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 145
Re: Duffy raped and kidnapped
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:37:33 AM »
you mean she may have made it up to sell more records?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 931
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Duffy raped and kidnapped
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:41:12 AM »
That fat ginger nurse from Casualty that Charlie was podging?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 145
Re: Duffy raped and kidnapped
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:44:30 AM »
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 336
Re: Duffy raped and kidnapped
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:47:15 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 09:37:33 AM
you mean she may have made it up to sell more records?
That would be a motive - pretty shocking one - but great marketing .... not saying it is what shes doing
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 057
Re: Duffy raped and kidnapped
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:02:33 AM »
Often wondered what had happened to her. Two massive hits with "Mercy" & "Warwick Avenue" then totally disappeared.
Very strange announcement that leaves more questions than answers.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 407
Re: Duffy raped and kidnapped
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:56:14 AM »
Allo did it
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 167
UTB
Re: Duffy raped and kidnapped
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:24:50 AM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 10:56:14 AM
Allo did it
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...