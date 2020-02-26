Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 26, 2020, 11:53:09 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Duffy raped and kidnapped  (Read 140 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 336



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:28:10 AM »
Any details?

Who did it ... names etc

Genuine or commercially motivated?
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 145


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:37:33 AM »
you mean she may have made it up to sell more records?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 931


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:41:12 AM »
That fat ginger nurse from Casualty that Charlie was podging?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 145


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:44:30 AM »
mick
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 336



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:47:15 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:37:33 AM
you mean she may have made it up to sell more records?



That would be a motive - pretty shocking one - but great marketing .... not saying it is what shes doing
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 057


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:02:33 AM »
Often wondered what had happened to her. Two massive hits with "Mercy" & "Warwick Avenue" then totally disappeared.

Very strange announcement that leaves more questions than answers.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 407



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:56:14 AM »
Allo did it
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 167

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:24:50 AM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 10:56:14 AM
Allo did it

 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 