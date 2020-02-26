Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 28, 2020, 11:48:45 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: MONSTEROFBEERLINE !!! - 3 BETS 3 WINNERS !!! 👀 🐽 👅  (Read 207 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 295



View Profile
« on: February 26, 2020, 09:13:55 AM »
RICHARLISON TO SCORE ANY TIME - WON

LEWANDOWSKI TO SCORE ANY TIME - WON

MITROVIC TO SCORE ANY TIME - WON

DON'T FORGET TO FOLLOW THE KING OF FOOTBALL TIPPING EXCLUSIVELY ON COB !!!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:19:17 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Online Online

Posts: 681


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 26, 2020, 03:44:30 PM »
MITROVIC TO SNARE A GOAL :like:

BEER ME BUD :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 171


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 26, 2020, 07:52:27 PM »
Who would have thought the top scorers at their respective clubs would score.  mick
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 295



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:19:38 AM »
 :pope2:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 490


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:27:12 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on February 26, 2020, 07:52:27 PM
Who would have thought the top scorers at their respective clubs would score.  mick

YOU NEED TO TAKE IN TO ACCOUNT  T_M, S   MENTAL ILLNESS  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 295



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:47:50 AM »
LEAVE ME RIGHT OUT OF THIS !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 227


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:07:52 AM »
Great punting  :beer:

Im thinking about lobbing a daft bet on Liverpool to win the league, can still get good odds on BETFAIR 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Online Online

Posts: 681


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:30:41 AM »
 :vids:GONNA DROP A HOT TIP AT WEEKEND

GONNA BE A DOUBLE :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 