February 26, 2020, 11:53:04 AM
Question: Do we think he will go tonight if we lose?
Yes - 1 (11.1%)
No - 7 (77.8%)
Someone brought in to "help" - 0 (0%)
Clem is a chubby unicorn - 1 (11.1%)
Total Voters: 9

Woodgate  (Read 108 times)
« on: Today at 08:40:39 AM »
Lot of rumours surrounding his future, not sure if I can see Gibson sacking him, maybe bring someone in to support him (hopefully that would be embarrassing enough to make him quit)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:42:28 AM »
Rumours are just that - rumours, with no foundation at all. 

Can we have a "Beat Leeds and shut all the bedwetters up" option on the poll.

 :alastair:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:43:40 AM »
I think theyll raise their game tonight ... but I do think Woodgate is out of his depth
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:57:47 AM »
What the fuck is Keane doing as a so called "striker/attacking coach" for fucks sake
Woody isnt the only cunt that needs a kicking
