Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 26, 2020, 11:53:04 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Woodgate
Poll
Question:
Do we think he will go tonight if we lose?
Yes
1 (11.1%)
No
7 (77.8%)
Someone brought in to "help"
0 (0%)
Clem is a chubby unicorn
1 (11.1%)
Total Voters: 9
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Woodgate (Read 108 times)
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 253
Woodgate
«
on:
Today
at 08:40:39 AM »
Lot of rumours surrounding his future, not sure if I can see Gibson sacking him, maybe bring someone in to support him (hopefully that would be embarrassing enough to make him quit)
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 480
Re: Woodgate
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:42:28 AM »
Rumours are just that - rumours, with no foundation at all.
Can we have a "Beat Leeds and shut all the bedwetters up" option on the poll.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 336
Re: Woodgate
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:43:40 AM »
I think theyll raise their game tonight ... but I do think Woodgate is out of his depth
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 407
Re: Woodgate
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:57:47 AM »
What the fuck is Keane doing as a so called "striker/attacking coach" for fucks sake
Woody isnt the only cunt that needs a kicking
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...