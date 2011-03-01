Welcome,
February 26, 2020, 07:29:58 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Topic: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 210
Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Yesterday
at 10:23:22 PM »
Or chickens coming home to roost. We are about to drop into the relegation zone,and this team of weasels will be incapable of escape.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 483
Re: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Yesterday
at 10:49:48 PM »
We've been there once before this season and we fought our way out of it. We can do it again.
Fight to the end!
monkeyman
Posts: 8 722
Re: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Yesterday
at 11:05:26 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 10:49:48 PM
We've been there once before this season and we fought our way out of it. We can do it again.
Fight to the end!
WHAT IS IT WITH YOUR LUV IN FOR THE CLUELESS ONE STEVE
TeesvilleMonsoon
Posts: 541
Fuck the pope
Re: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Yesterday
at 11:23:47 PM »
Getting more like Rob you Steve
headset
Posts: 293
Re: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Today
at 05:09:01 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 10:49:48 PM
We've been there once before this season and we fought our way out of it. We can do it again.
Fight to the end!
True Boro spirit shown by Steve... .
.... unlike some of the insects who've gone yellow before a ball has been kicked tonight... .
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 483
Re: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Today
at 10:03:52 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 11:05:26 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 10:49:48 PM
We've been there once before this season and we fought our way out of it. We can do it again.
Fight to the end!
WHAT IS IT WITH YOUR LUV IN FOR THE CLUELESS ONE STEVE
He's our manager, simple as that. YOu can either get behind him or go and support Sunderland.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 931
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Today
at 10:04:29 AM »
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 210
Re: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Today
at 10:30:59 AM »
Or you don't mince your words and tell it how it is.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 021
Re: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Today
at 12:17:45 PM »
It has reached a level where it is be relegated or replace- and have a small chance of staying up. No bed wetting just applying common sense and logic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 121
Re: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Today
at 12:37:05 PM »
If we get beat tonight then I would say it needs to be done, by him or Gibson
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 431
Pack o cunts
Re: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Today
at 05:54:00 PM »
Just to clarify then
Is it weasels
or chickens
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 483
Re: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Today
at 06:08:41 PM »
Fight to the end.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 210
Re: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Today
at 07:25:01 PM »
There seems to be very little fight in this Boro squad. That's part of the problem.Our relegation rivals seem to have found some steel unfortunately.
