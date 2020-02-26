Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 26, 2020, 10:21:41 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.  (Read 231 times)
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 207


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:23:22 PM »
Or chickens coming home to roost. We are about to drop into the relegation zone,and this team of weasels will be incapable of escape.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 480



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:49:48 PM »
We've been there once before this season and we fought our way out of it. We can do it again.

Fight to the end!
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 722


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:05:26 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:49:48 PM
We've been there once before this season and we fought our way out of it. We can do it again.

Fight to the end!
WHAT IS IT WITH YOUR LUV IN FOR THE CLUELESS ONE STEVE 
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 540

Fuck the pope


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:23:47 PM »
Getting more like Rob you Steve
Logged
headset
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 293


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:09:01 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:49:48 PM
We've been there once before this season and we fought our way out of it. We can do it again.

Fight to the end!

True Boro spirit shown by Steve.... :like:.... unlike some of the insects who've gone yellow before a ball has been kicked tonight....  :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 480



View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:03:52 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:05:26 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:49:48 PM
We've been there once before this season and we fought our way out of it. We can do it again.

Fight to the end!
WHAT IS IT WITH YOUR LUV IN FOR THE CLUELESS ONE STEVE 

He's our manager, simple as that. YOu can either get behind him or go and support Sunderland.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 932


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:04:29 AM »
 mick
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 