February 26, 2020, 12:51:57 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Author
Topic: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon. (Read 147 times)
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 207
Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Yesterday
at 10:23:22 PM »
Or chickens coming home to roost. We are about to drop into the relegation zone,and this team of weasels will be incapable of escape.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 478
Re: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Yesterday
at 10:49:48 PM »
We've been there once before this season and we fought our way out of it. We can do it again.
Fight to the end!
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 721
Re: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Yesterday
at 11:05:26 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 10:49:48 PM
We've been there once before this season and we fought our way out of it. We can do it again.
Fight to the end!
WHAT IS IT WITH YOUR LUV IN FOR THE CLUELESS ONE STEVE
TeesvilleMonsoon
Online
Posts: 540
Fuck the pope
Re: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.
Yesterday
at 11:23:47 PM »
Getting more like Rob you Steve
