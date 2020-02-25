Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 25, 2020, 11:11:35 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tonight we can see Gibbos nemesis coming over the horizon.  (Read 85 times)
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 207


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:23:22 PM »
Or chickens coming home to roost. We are about to drop into the relegation zone,and this team of weasels will be incapable of escape.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 478



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:49:48 PM »
We've been there once before this season and we fought our way out of it. We can do it again.

Fight to the end!
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 719


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:05:26 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:49:48 PM
We've been there once before this season and we fought our way out of it. We can do it again.

Fight to the end!
WHAT IS IT WITH YOUR LUV IN FOR THE CLUELESS ONE STEVE 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 