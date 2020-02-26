Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 26, 2020
Author Topic: BYE BYE CHELSKI  (Read 115 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 448


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 10:16:22 PM »
AND FAT FRANK AT THE END OF THE SEASON 😂😂😂
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 020


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:18:07 PM »
Be time that daft twat Beerson finds another club to support
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 448


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:18:55 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 10:18:07 PM
Be time that daft twat Beerson finds another club to support

DICKHEAD QUEERSON  👍😂😂😂👍
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 273



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:26:29 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:16:22 PM
AND FAT FRANK AT THE END OF THE SEASON 😂😂😂

ARE YE TRYING TO UPSET MINTY ???

BIG CHELSEA FAN !!!
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 273



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:30:08 PM »
monkeyman
Posts: 8 721


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:41:25 PM »
I SHOT MY LOAD ON BAYERN TONIGHT EASY MONEY
KEPT IT QUIET TO MANY JINXING CUNTS ON ERE  :lids: mcl
