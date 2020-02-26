Welcome,
February 26, 2020, 12:51:47 AM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BYE BYE CHELSKI
Topic: BYE BYE CHELSKI (Read 115 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 448
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
BYE BYE CHELSKI
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:22 PM »
AND FAT FRANK AT THE END OF THE SEASON 😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 020
Re: BYE BYE CHELSKI
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:18:07 PM »
Be time that daft twat Beerson finds another club to support
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 448
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BYE BYE CHELSKI
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:18:55 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 10:18:07 PM
Be time that daft twat Beerson finds another club to support
DICKHEAD QUEERSON 👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 273
Re: BYE BYE CHELSKI
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:26:29 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 10:16:22 PM
AND FAT FRANK AT THE END OF THE SEASON 😂😂😂
ARE YE TRYING TO UPSET MINTY ???
BIG CHELSEA FAN !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 273
Re: BYE BYE CHELSKI
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:30:08 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Posts: 8 721
Re: BYE BYE CHELSKI
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:41:25 PM »
I SHOT MY LOAD ON BAYERN TONIGHT EASY MONEY
KEPT IT QUIET TO MANY JINXING CUNTS ON ERE
