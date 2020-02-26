Welcome,
February 26, 2020
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
LUTON ARE 1 UP
Author
Topic: LUTON ARE 1 UP
monkeyman
LUTON ARE 1 UP
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:18:12 PM »
AGAINST BRENTFORD
monkeyman
Re: LUTON ARE 1 UP
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:07 PM »
HUDDERSFIELD ARE WINNING NOW
Holgateoldskool
Re: LUTON ARE 1 UP
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:32:15 PM »
Doomed, I tell yer - DOOMED
Bill Buxton
Re: LUTON ARE 1 UP
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:34:26 PM »
As it stands now fourth bottom.Could be joint third bottom by 10 pm tomorrow. Slipping and sliding into League One.
monkeyman
Re: LUTON ARE 1 UP
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:08 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 09:34:26 PM
As it stands now fourth bottom.Could be joint third bottom by 10 pm tomorrow. Slipping and sliding into League One.
Bill Buxton
Re: LUTON ARE 1 UP
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:20 PM »
Luton are now TWO up.
El Capitan
Re: LUTON ARE 1 UP
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:39:05 PM »
Do you think were going to go down, Bill?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Re: LUTON ARE 1 UP
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:41:22 PM »
Yes I'm afraid I do.
El Capitan
Re: LUTON ARE 1 UP
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:42:05 PM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Re: LUTON ARE 1 UP
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:20:14 PM »
The Terriers are now two up!
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Re: LUTON ARE 1 UP
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:45:00 PM »
It's 'must-win' against Leeds tomorrow now.
headset
Re: LUTON ARE 1 UP
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:11:05 AM »
Plenty of games left... .
