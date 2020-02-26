Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 26, 2020, 09:01:22 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Question Time from Middlesbrough this Thursday  (Read 321 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 338



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:12:04 PM »
What questions would you like to ask Fi Fi? 


Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 521


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:13:55 PM »
Who is the hardest in Boro?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 799


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:30:14 PM »
How much is Boris and his basket of deplorables willing to completely fuck this country up the arse for their own personal gain, then blame any downside on poor and brown people?
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 021


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:36:07 PM »
 audience participation should be interesting- youknowwhatimeanlike
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 460


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:39:51 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:30:14 PM
How much is Boris and his basket of deplorables willing to completely fuck this country up the arse for their own personal gain, then blame any downside on poor and brown people?

:matty:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 483



View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:19:36 PM »
Which takeaway does the best parmo?
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 921



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:42:34 PM »
When will Boro win a game or at least have a shot at goal?
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 338



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:11:51 PM »
Did Woodgate really burn a £20 note in the Cross or was it a £50?
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 149


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:51:04 PM »
Where's Liddle?
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 647


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:45:51 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:12:04 PM
What questions would you like to ask Fi Fi

Do you take it up the arse and how much botox do you stick in that boat race?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 