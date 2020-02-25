Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 25, 2020, 09:31:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Question Time from Middlesbrough this Thursday  (Read 97 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 329



View Profile
« on: Today at 08:12:04 PM »
What questions would you like to ask Fi Fi? 


Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 514


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:13:55 PM »
Who is the hardest in Boro?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 798


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:30:14 PM »
How much is Boris and his basket of deplorables willing to completely fuck this country up the arse for their own personal gain, then blame any downside on poor and brown people?
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 018


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:36:07 PM »
 audience participation should be interesting- youknowwhatimeanlike
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 460


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:39:51 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 08:30:14 PM
How much is Boris and his basket of deplorables willing to completely fuck this country up the arse for their own personal gain, then blame any downside on poor and brown people?

:matty:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 476



View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:19:36 PM »
Which takeaway does the best parmo?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 