February 25, 2020, 09:31:39 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Question Time from Middlesbrough this Thursday
Author
Topic: Question Time from Middlesbrough this Thursday (Read 97 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 329
Question Time from Middlesbrough this Thursday
«
on:
Today
at 08:12:04 PM
What questions would you like to ask Fi Fi?
El Capitan
Posts: 40 514
Re: Question Time from Middlesbrough this Thursday
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:13:55 PM
Who is the hardest in Boro?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 798
Re: Question Time from Middlesbrough this Thursday
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:30:14 PM
How much is Boris and his basket of deplorables willing to completely fuck this country up the arse for their own personal gain, then blame any downside on poor and brown people?
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 018
Re: Question Time from Middlesbrough this Thursday
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:36:07 PM
audience participation should be interesting- youknowwhatimeanlike
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 460
The ace face.
Re: Question Time from Middlesbrough this Thursday
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:39:51 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 08:30:14 PM
How much is Boris and his basket of deplorables willing to completely fuck this country up the arse for their own personal gain, then blame any downside on poor and brown people?
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 476
Re: Question Time from Middlesbrough this Thursday
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:19:36 PM
Which takeaway does the best parmo?
