Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 25, 2020, 09:31:34 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: GINGER B@STARD NEEDS A GOOD SLAP 👍🤛👍  (Read 263 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 443


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:50:53 PM »
https://express.co.uk/news/royal/1246877/Meghan-Markle-latest-news-ben-fordham-royal-family-prince-harry-royal-branding-queen

👎😡😡😡😡😡😡👎

PAIR OF CUNTS  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 404



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:26:06 PM »
Pissing off the most powerful woman in the world  can't be a good move surely  klins
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 717


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:28:34 PM »
I OPENED THIS THREAD AND THOUGHT IT WAS ABOUT SMALLTOWN 
Logged
Priv
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 319


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:30:32 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:28:34 PM
I OPENED THIS THREAD AND THOUGHT IT WAS ABOUT SMALLTOWN 


 :alf: :nige:

Me2

 mcl
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 120



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:59:31 PM »
Is this LooseWomen in here?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 443


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:04:56 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:28:34 PM
I OPENED THIS THREAD AND THOUGHT IT WAS ABOUT SMALLTOWN 


WHO ?

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 918



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:22:26 PM »
Couldn't give a fuck about any of them' 
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 