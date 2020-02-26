Bernie

Who is the best fighter that Teesside has ever produced (and by the way, before any smart arse says "Lee Duffy", I'm talking about bouts sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control - not pub car park roll arounds (or reach arounds for that matter)).



Newcastle produced Glen McRory, Sunderland Billy Hardy, York had Henry Wharton.



Who is our best? Cornelius Carr perhaps?



PETER RICHARDSON 👍🥊👍

Wasn't Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Simon Vilaly one of you Port Darlingtonians?

Incidently, Glenn McCrory is from Annfield Plain not Newcastle. He was also subjected to racist abuse from Mike Tyson when working as one of the racist cunt's sparring partners back in the day.



Incidently, Glenn McCrory is from Annfield Plain not Newcastle. He was also subjected to racist abuse from Mike Tyson when working as one of the racist cunt's sparring partners back in the day. Logged https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585