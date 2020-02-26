Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 26, 2020, 04:27:18 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Best ever boxer from Teesside
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Best ever boxer from Teesside (Read 536 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 057
Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:30:15 PM »
Who is the best fighter that Teesside has ever produced (and by the way, before any smart arse says "Lee Duffy", I'm talking about bouts sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control - not pub car park roll arounds (or reach arounds for that matter)).
Newcastle produced Glen McRory, Sunderland Billy Hardy, York had Henry Wharton.
Who is our best? Cornelius Carr perhaps?
Thoughts?
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 521
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:31:29 PM »
Only one man can answer this.... MONTY BEERSON
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 179
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:41:55 PM »
I would agree with Cornelius Carr.
Logged
just like that
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 642
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:46:29 PM »
Stuey Hall?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 456
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:45:28 PM »
PETER RICHARDSON 👍🥊👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 288
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:47:03 PM »
Cornelius Carr
Logged
beamishboro
Offline
Posts: 87
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:51:15 PM »
Teddy Gardner.
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 233
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:37:34 PM »
Geoff McCreesh
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 408
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:07:22 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 04:45:28 PM
PETER RICHARDSON 👍🥊👍
Agree Mr Trotsky
Paul Forrest was another Keldholme lad who knew how to throw a punch
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 582
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:08:28 PM »
Wasn't Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Simon Vilaly one of you Port Darlingtonians?
Incidently, Glenn McCrory is from Annfield Plain not Newcastle. He was also subjected to racist abuse from Mike Tyson when working as one of the racist cunt's sparring partners back in the day.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 722
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:24:19 PM »
MAXIE SMITH
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 314
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:27:39 PM »
Cornelius (John) Was excellent.Trained hard and had a cracking boxing mind,really should have been world class in his weight (up with Hopkins etc) Marty Turner knew a good fighter even when we were kids.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 456
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:52:42 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:24:19 PM
MAXIE SMITH
JOE LIVO PUT HIM ON HIS ARSE OUTSIDE THE ALBERT IN 84 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Korky
Offline
Posts: 750
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:54:18 PM »
Crufts champion 1986
Logged
Boss88
Offline
Posts: 406
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:35:58 PM »
John Pearce was a very good amateur .
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 521
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:49:09 PM »
Quote from: Boss88 on
Today
at 03:35:58 PM
John Pearce was a very good amateur .
Good on robot wars
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 582
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 04:15:37 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:24:19 PM
MAXIE SMITH
Is that the dickhead who was only capable of honing his boxing skills against drunk 19 year-olds outside the Kirk?
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...