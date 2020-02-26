Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Topic: Best ever boxer from Teesside
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 03:30:15 PM »
Who is the best fighter that Teesside has ever produced (and by the way, before any smart arse says "Lee Duffy", I'm talking about bouts sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control - not pub car park roll arounds (or reach arounds for that matter)).

Newcastle produced Glen McRory, Sunderland Billy Hardy, York had Henry Wharton.

Who is our best? Cornelius Carr perhaps?

Thoughts?
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:31:29 PM »
Only one man can answer this.... MONTY BEERSON
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:41:55 PM »
I would agree with Cornelius Carr.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:46:29 PM »
Stuey Hall?
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:45:28 PM »
PETER RICHARDSON 👍🥊👍
dixieland
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:47:03 PM »
Cornelius Carr
beamishboro
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:51:15 PM »
Teddy Gardner.
Snoozy
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:37:34 PM »
Geoff McCreesh
mingebag
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:07:22 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:45:28 PM
PETER RICHARDSON 👍🥊👍
Agree Mr Trotsky  :like:
Paul Forrest was another Keldholme lad who knew how to throw a punch  :like:
Bud Wiser
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:08:28 PM »
Wasn't Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Simon Vilaly one of you Port Darlingtonians?

Incidently, Glenn McCrory is from Annfield Plain not Newcastle. He was also subjected to racist abuse from Mike Tyson when working as one of the racist cunt's sparring partners back in the day.
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:24:19 PM »
MAXIE SMITH 
nekder365
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:27:39 PM »
Cornelius (John) Was excellent.Trained hard and had a cracking boxing mind,really should have been world class in his weight (up with Hopkins etc) Marty Turner knew a good fighter even when we were kids.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:52:42 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:24:19 PM
MAXIE SMITH 

JOE LIVO PUT HIM ON HIS ARSE OUTSIDE THE ALBERT IN 84  👍😂😂😂👍
Korky
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:54:18 PM »
Crufts champion 1986
Boss88
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:35:58 PM »
John Pearce was a very good amateur .
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:49:09 PM »
Quote from: Boss88 on Today at 03:35:58 PM
John Pearce was a very good amateur .

Good on robot wars  :like:
Bud Wiser
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:15:37 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:24:19 PM
MAXIE SMITH 

Is that the dickhead who was only capable of honing his boxing skills against drunk 19 year-olds outside the Kirk?
