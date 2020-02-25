Bernie

Best ever boxer from Teesside « on: Today at 03:30:15 PM » Who is the best fighter that Teesside has ever produced (and by the way, before any smart arse says "Lee Duffy", I'm talking about bouts sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control - not pub car park roll arounds (or reach arounds for that matter)).



Newcastle produced Glen McRory, Sunderland Billy Hardy, York had Henry Wharton.



Who is our best? Cornelius Carr perhaps?



Thoughts?