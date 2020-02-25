Welcome,
February 25, 2020
Best ever boxer from Teesside
Bernie
Best ever boxer from Teesside
Today
at 03:30:15 PM »
Who is the best fighter that Teesside has ever produced (and by the way, before any smart arse says "Lee Duffy", I'm talking about bouts sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control - not pub car park roll arounds (or reach arounds for that matter)).
Newcastle produced Glen McRory, Sunderland Billy Hardy, York had Henry Wharton.
Who is our best? Cornelius Carr perhaps?
Thoughts?
El Capitan
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
Today
at 03:31:29 PM »
Only one man can answer this.... MONTY BEERSON
Tommy Cooper
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
Today
at 03:41:55 PM »
I would agree with Cornelius Carr.
Bobupanddown
Re: Best ever boxer from Teesside
Today
at 03:46:29 PM »
Stuey Hall?
