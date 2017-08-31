Compare and contrast:
Six months ago Corbyn mentioned drinking Yorkshire Tea. No reaction from the Right.
Last week Sunak is shown with Yorkshire tea - hysteria from the left. Calls for a boycott, the manufacturers twitter being bombarded with vile message...
...Now tell me again who the nasty ones are?
Twitter creates a safe space for the overly vocal minority of radical leftists, feminists and marxists who believe they are morally virtuous and ideologically correct in every aspect of life.
We also need to remember that there are literally tens of millions of sock puppet accounts, many of them independently owned and who for a price will push an agenda.
Put simply, this is another fake story created by and for social media with absolutely zero relevance to the real world.