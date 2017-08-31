Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Storm in a teacup  (Read 169 times)
calamity
Posts: 8 252


« on: Today at 01:03:25 PM »
Imbeciles on social media calling for a boycott against Yorkshire Tea after the Chancellor was pictured with a bag of their teabags.

Jesus H fucking christ    oleary

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-51621812
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 438


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:11:17 PM »
MATTY LOVES TO DO A BIT OF TEA BAGGING I'VE HEARD 😂😂😂
Oldfield
Posts: 604



« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:45:22 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 01:03:25 PM
Imbeciles on social media calling for a boycott against Yorkshire Tea after the Chancellor was pictured with a bag of their teabags.

Jesus H fucking christ    oleary

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-51621812




Caused by Clare Hepworth OBE..... a hard left socialist with an OBE .... SNORK
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 795


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:18:42 PM »
Caller on LBC last week stated he only drank Yorkshire Tea because it grew best in Yorkshire soil!
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 925


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:19:50 PM »
Can't stand Yorkshire Tea but I'm willing to start drinking it now if it's going to annoy some losers Labour voters.
 jc
Bernie
Posts: 5 055


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:23:33 PM »
Compare and contrast:

Six months ago Corbyn mentioned drinking Yorkshire Tea. No reaction from the Right.

Last week Sunak is shown with Yorkshire tea - hysteria from the left. Calls for a boycott, the manufacturers twitter being bombarded with vile message......Now tell me again who the nasty ones are?
El Capitan
Posts: 40 511


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:30:50 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:23:33 PM
Compare and contrast:

Six months ago Corbyn mentioned drinking Yorkshire Tea. No reaction from the Right.

Last week Sunak is shown with Yorkshire tea - hysteria from the left. Calls for a boycott, the manufacturers twitter being bombarded with vile message......Now tell me again who the nasty ones are?


Muslims?





 monkey
Bernie
Posts: 5 055


« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:31:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:30:50 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:23:33 PM
Compare and contrast:

Six months ago Corbyn mentioned drinking Yorkshire Tea. No reaction from the Right.

Last week Sunak is shown with Yorkshire tea - hysteria from the left. Calls for a boycott, the manufacturers twitter being bombarded with vile message......Now tell me again who the nasty ones are?


Muslims?





 monkey

 :nige: souey :lenin:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 641


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:45:11 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:23:33 PM
Compare and contrast:

Six months ago Corbyn mentioned drinking Yorkshire Tea. No reaction from the Right.

Last week Sunak is shown with Yorkshire tea - hysteria from the left. Calls for a boycott, the manufacturers twitter being bombarded with vile message......Now tell me again who the nasty ones are?

Twitter creates a safe space for the overly vocal minority of radical leftists, feminists and marxists who believe they are morally virtuous and ideologically correct in every aspect of life.
We also need to remember that there are literally tens of millions of sock puppet accounts, many of them independently owned and who for a price will push an agenda.

Put simply, this is another fake story created by and for social media with absolutely zero relevance to the real world.
