Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 25, 2020, 02:03:50 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Storm in a teacup  (Read 61 times)
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 252


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:03:25 PM »
Imbeciles on social media calling for a boycott against Yorkshire Tea after the Chancellor was pictured with a bag of their teabags.

Jesus H fucking christ    oleary

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-51621812
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 438


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:11:17 PM »
MATTY LOVES TO DO A BIT OF TEA BAGGING I'VE HEARD 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 604



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:45:22 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 01:03:25 PM
Imbeciles on social media calling for a boycott against Yorkshire Tea after the Chancellor was pictured with a bag of their teabags.

Jesus H fucking christ    oleary

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-51621812




Caused by Clare Hepworth OBE..... a hard left socialist with an OBE .... SNORK
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 