February 25, 2020, 02:03:50 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Storm in a teacup
Topic: Storm in a teacup (Read 61 times)
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 252
Storm in a teacup
Today
at 01:03:25 PM »
Imbeciles on social media calling for a boycott against Yorkshire Tea after the Chancellor was pictured with a bag of their teabags.
Jesus H fucking christ
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-51621812
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 438
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Storm in a teacup
Today
at 01:11:17 PM »
MATTY LOVES TO DO A BIT OF TEA BAGGING I'VE HEARD 😂😂😂
Oldfield
Online
Posts: 604
Re: Storm in a teacup
Today
at 01:45:22 PM »
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 01:03:25 PM
Imbeciles on social media calling for a boycott against Yorkshire Tea after the Chancellor was pictured with a bag of their teabags.
Jesus H fucking christ
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-51621812
Caused by Clare Hepworth OBE..... a hard left socialist with an OBE .... SNORK
Loading...