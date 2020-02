Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 4 202





Posts: 4 202

Re: WOODGATES PRESS CONFERENCE ON THURSDAY MORNING..... « Reply #14 on: Today at 07:19:23 PM » If Boro are well and truly mullered on Wednesday night, then I doubt if there will be a Woodgate press conference. The Supreme Leader in his infinite wisdom and mercy will bring in a replacement. I do feel a measure of sympathy for Woodgate. He is not up to the job,and he should have had the sense to turn it down. However,you do have to know your own abilities, something Woodgate obviously didn't recognise. Even Gibson will not prolong this untenable situation. All we can hope for is that someone, preferably Warnock, is brought in to take charge,with Woodgate taking a back seat. Gibson is the architect of this mess and he should be sorting it.