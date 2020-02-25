Welcome,
February 26, 2020
LEWANDOWSKI TO SCORE AT ANYTIME
Author
Topic: LEWANDOWSKI TO SCORE AT ANYTIME (Read 153 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 664
LEWANDOWSKI TO SCORE AT ANYTIME
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:40:23 AM »
15/1 ON NEWBRASKAFAIR.COM
PUTTING $37 DOLLARS ON THE NOSE
AFTER MY HUGGGGGGGGGGGGGGE (COCK) WIN ON SUNDAY IM REIGNING IT IN
GO SMALL OR GO HOME
IS THE MANTRA OF THE MONSTA WHO IS CURRENTLY FLYING TO THE BRIDGE 1ST CLASS COURTESY OF MY NEPHEW CHRISTIAN PULISIC
BEER ME BOYZZ
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 517
Re: LEWANDOWSKI TO SCORE AT ANYTIME
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:09:44 PM »
Best of luck pal
Cant beat a UCL night under the lights at the bridge of dreams
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 020
Re: LEWANDOWSKI TO SCORE AT ANYTIME
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:27:48 PM »
What a cooking tool! More fairy stories from the boards humorous poster....
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 664
Re: LEWANDOWSKI TO SCORE AT ANYTIME
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:56:14 PM »
FUCK YOU DEONGO
CRACKYA IN A MIN
CHEERS MATTY LAD
BEER ME BOYS
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 020
Re: LEWANDOWSKI TO SCORE AT ANYTIME
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:11:26 PM »
Frightening.....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 273
Re: LEWANDOWSKI TO SCORE AT ANYTIME
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:34:56 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 273
Re: LEWANDOWSKI TO SCORE AT ANYTIME
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:42:42 PM »
ALL HAIL THE KING !!!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 291
Re: LEWANDOWSKI TO SCORE AT ANYTIME
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:06:01 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 10:42:42 PM
ALL HAIL THE KING !!!
... It appears a new "daddy" tipster as emerged on COB..... enter the monster....
Logged
Loading...