February 26, 2020, 05:43:10 AM
Author Topic: LEWANDOWSKI TO SCORE AT ANYTIME  (Read 153 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« on: Yesterday at 09:40:23 AM »
15/1 ON NEWBRASKAFAIR.COM  :homer:

PUTTING $37 DOLLARS ON THE NOSE 

AFTER MY HUGGGGGGGGGGGGGGE (COCK) WIN ON SUNDAY IM REIGNING IT IN  mcl

GO SMALL OR GO HOME IS THE MANTRA OF THE MONSTA  WHO IS CURRENTLY FLYING TO THE BRIDGE 1ST CLASS COURTESY OF MY NEPHEW CHRISTIAN PULISIC  :like: :like: :like: :like:

BEER ME BOYZZ :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:09:44 PM »
Best of luck pal  :beer:


Cant beat a UCL night under the lights at the bridge of dreams  :beer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:27:48 PM »
What a cooking tool! More fairy stories from the boards humorous poster....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:56:14 PM »
FUCK YOU DEONGO :wanker:

CRACKYA IN A MIN :lenin:

CHEERS MATTY LAD :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:11:26 PM »
Frightening.....
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:34:56 PM »
 mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:42:42 PM »
ALL HAIL THE KING !!!    :pope2:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:06:01 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:42:42 PM
ALL HAIL THE KING !!!    :pope2:



 monkey monkey... It appears a new "daddy" tipster as emerged on COB..... enter the monster....

 :beer: :beer:
