Wilder will see what AJ did in the rematch with Ruiz as his justification. AJ wasn't soundly beaten twice by Ruiz however and I can only see Fury schooling him for a third and final time.
I suppose it's one last $40m payday for Wilder before retiring.
It's exactly this.
Wilder/PBC/Hayman/Finkel have always been playing a leverage game to get as much money as possible out of the Joshua fight.
They have come unstuck. As unlikely as it looks right now that Wilder can beat Fury. They will be praying he somehow lands the right. If it doesn't work out, he is not going to get any bigger pay day going forward than 40% he will get for Fury 3
It wouldn't surprise me if Matchroom were to give him a shot when he doesn't hold a belt, they offer him 25% or less.
So yeah, PBC don't give a fuck, they want that cash
Their actions have been at the expense of boxing fans for a number of years now.