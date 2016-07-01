tunstall

Posts: 3 141 Wilders excuse « on: Today at 08:37:54 AM »



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/51623455



daft cunt



nowt to do with being out classed?



just makes himself look more of a tool



take your defeat like the champ you reckon you are and go count your cash you stupid bastard.... his costume was too heavy

daft cunt

nowt to do with being out classed?

just makes himself look more of a tool

RedSteel

UTB





Posts: 9 166UTB Re: Wilders excuse « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:34:38 AM » He's activated his rematch clause ffs.



He is shite and it's not a fight he can win. Time to take a break and let AJ and Fury get it on to unify the belts. One weight one champion as it should be. Logged

Dicky2006

dixieland

Posts: 1 285 Re: Wilders excuse « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:40:05 AM » It's all about money, he got schooled like I said he would, but what an excuse this one is. Heard some good ones over the years but this is up there with the best. Logged

Steve Göldby



Mountain KingPosts: 9 474 Re: Wilders excuse « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:49:54 AM »



He should have stayed classy. "Fury didn't hurt me at all..."He should have stayed classy. Logged

calamity

Posts: 8 252 Re: Wilders excuse « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:33:51 AM » Complaining about the towel being thrown in too; if his man hadn't thrown the towel in then his career would probably be over now, medically, he was getting a one sided beating.



There are other money fights out there for him without exercising this rematch clause, go beat some more cans by KO and he can get himself back. Logged

Steve Göldby



Mountain KingPosts: 9 474 Re: Wilders excuse « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:12:50 AM » I hope they don't do the rematch straight away. There's more interesting fights for Fury out there.



Give it a couple of years when Wilder has rebuilt himself.





Priv

Posts: 1 318 Re: Wilders excuse « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:59:15 AM » Ridiculous, he just makes himself look more of a knob every time he speaks, no one is interested in seeing fury school him again for a third time. We all want a unification fight Logged

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 641 Re: Wilders excuse « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:04:16 PM » Wilder will see what AJ did in the rematch with Ruiz as his justification. AJ wasn't soundly beaten twice by Ruiz however and I can only see Fury schooling him for a third and final time.



I suppose it's one last $40m payday for Wilder before retiring.

calamity

Posts: 8 252 Re: Wilders excuse « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:53:45 PM » It's hard to see what Wilder can change, surely he would need to watch the video with his coaches and discuss how they would win before deciding on a rematch. Hard to see how he has done that in such a short time.



Complaining about the outfit, like that is worse than having (probably) 285lbs laid on him for half of the fight. Complaining about the ref too now, when the ref helped him out big time, especially when he docked the point from Fury and gave Wilder an extended rest. He's just deluded. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Posts: 24 459The ace face. Re: Wilders excuse « Reply #10 on: Today at 01:25:24 PM » Its clear fury is too big and unorthodox for him he should stand aside and let fury and AJ fight with him fighting the winner as a condition,I think hed stop AJ the n the later rounds. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

BarnesBoroFC

Posts: 445 Re: Wilders excuse « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:48:43 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:04:16 PM Wilder will see what AJ did in the rematch with Ruiz as his justification. AJ wasn't soundly beaten twice by Ruiz however and I can only see Fury schooling him for a third and final time.



I suppose it's one last $40m payday for Wilder before retiring.





It's exactly this.

Wilder/PBC/Hayman/Finkel have always been playing a leverage game to get as much money as possible out of the Joshua fight.



They have come unstuck. As unlikely as it looks right now that Wilder can beat Fury. They will be praying he somehow lands the right. If it doesn't work out, he is not going to get any bigger pay day going forward than 40% he will get for Fury 3



It wouldn't surprise me if Matchroom were to give him a shot when he doesn't hold a belt, they offer him 25% or less.



So yeah, PBC don't give a fuck, they want that cash

It's exactly this.

Wilder/PBC/Hayman/Finkel have always been playing a leverage game to get as much money as possible out of the Joshua fight.

They have come unstuck. As unlikely as it looks right now that Wilder can beat Fury. They will be praying he somehow lands the right. If it doesn't work out, he is not going to get any bigger pay day going forward than 40% he will get for Fury 3

It wouldn't surprise me if Matchroom were to give him a shot when he doesn't hold a belt, they offer him 25% or less.

So yeah, PBC don't give a fuck, they want that cash

Their actions have been at the expense of boxing fans for a number of years now.

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 641 Re: Wilders excuse « Reply #12 on: Today at 03:56:31 PM » Quote from: calamity on Today at 12:53:45 PM It's hard to see what Wilder can change, surely he would need to watch the video with his coaches and discuss how they would win before deciding on a rematch. Hard to see how he has done that in such a short time.



Complaining about the outfit, like that is worse than having (probably) 285lbs laid on him for half of the fight. Complaining about the ref too now, when the rerf helped him out big time, especially when he docked the point from Fury and gave Wilder an extended rest. He's just deluded.



He's been completely out boxed twice, he can't learn to stick and move at this point in his career. We know now that Fury can physically bully him, can hurt him and can stop him.



I think you're right about the Ref, continually gave him time to recover and took a point from Fury when Wilder was up to the same tricks.

He's been completely out boxed twice, he can't learn to stick and move at this point in his career. We know now that Fury can physically bully him, can hurt him and can stop him.I think you're right about the Ref, continually gave him time to recover and took a point from Fury when Wilder was up to the same tricks. Logged