Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 25, 2020, 04:05:23 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Wilders excuse  (Read 292 times)
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 141


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:37:54 AM »
his costume was too heavy

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/51623455

daft cunt

nowt to do with being out classed?

just makes himself look more of a tool

take your defeat like the champ you reckon you are and go count your cash you stupid bastard....
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 166

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:34:38 AM »
He's activated his rematch clause ffs.

He is shite and it's not a fight he can win. Time to take a break and let AJ and Fury get it on to unify the belts. One weight one champion as it should be.
Logged
Dicky2006
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 053


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:36:23 AM »
Sorry lads cant fight any of you lot in the pub car park tonight, me jumper is too heavy  mcl
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
dixieland
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 285


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:40:05 AM »
It's all about money, he got schooled like I said he would, but what an excuse this one is. Heard some good ones over the years but this is up there with the best.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 474



View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:49:54 AM »
"Fury didn't hurt me at all..."  charles charles

He should have stayed classy.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 252


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:33:51 AM »
Complaining about the towel being thrown in too; if his man hadn't thrown the towel in then his career would probably be over now, medically, he was getting a one sided beating.

There are other money fights out there for him without exercising this rematch clause, go beat some more cans by KO and he can get himself back.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 474



View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:12:50 AM »
I hope they don't do the rematch straight away. There's more interesting fights for Fury out there. 

Give it a couple of years when Wilder has rebuilt himself.

 
Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 318


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:59:15 AM »
Ridiculous, he just makes himself look more of a knob every time he speaks, no one is interested in seeing fury school him again for a third time. We all want a unification fight
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 641


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:04:16 PM »
Wilder will see what AJ did in the rematch with Ruiz as his justification. AJ wasn't soundly beaten twice by Ruiz however and I can only see Fury schooling him for a third and final time.

I suppose it's one last $40m payday for Wilder before retiring.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 252


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:53:45 PM »
It's hard to see what Wilder can change, surely he would need to watch the video with his coaches and discuss how they would win before deciding on a rematch. Hard to see how he has done that in such a short time.

Complaining about the outfit, like that is worse than having (probably) 285lbs laid on him for half of the fight. Complaining about the ref too now, when the ref helped him out big time, especially when he docked the point from Fury and gave Wilder an extended rest. He's just deluded.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 459


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:25:24 PM »
Its clear fury is too big and unorthodox for him he should stand aside and let fury and AJ fight with him fighting the winner as a condition,I think hed stop AJ the n the later rounds.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
BarnesBoroFC
*****
Online Online

Posts: 445


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:48:43 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:04:16 PM
Wilder will see what AJ did in the rematch with Ruiz as his justification. AJ wasn't soundly beaten twice by Ruiz however and I can only see Fury schooling him for a third and final time.

I suppose it's one last $40m payday for Wilder before retiring.


It's exactly this.
Wilder/PBC/Hayman/Finkel have always been playing a leverage game to get as much money as possible out of the Joshua fight.

They have come unstuck. As unlikely as it looks right now that Wilder can beat Fury.  They will be praying he somehow lands the right. If it doesn't work out, he is not going to get any bigger pay day going forward than 40% he will get for Fury 3

It wouldn't surprise me if Matchroom were to give him a shot when he doesn't hold a belt, they offer him 25% or less.

So yeah, PBC don't give a fuck, they want that cash
Their actions have been at the expense of boxing fans for a number of years now.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 641


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:56:31 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 12:53:45 PM
It's hard to see what Wilder can change, surely he would need to watch the video with his coaches and discuss how they would win before deciding on a rematch. Hard to see how he has done that in such a short time.

Complaining about the outfit, like that is worse than having (probably) 285lbs laid on him for half of the fight. Complaining about the ref too now, when the rerf helped him out big time, especially when he docked the point from Fury and gave Wilder an extended rest. He's just deluded.

He's been completely out boxed twice, he can't learn to stick and move at this point in his career. We know now that Fury can physically bully him, can hurt him and can stop him.

I think you're right about the Ref, continually gave him time to recover and took a point from Fury when Wilder was up to the same tricks.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 925


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:04:43 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:12:50 AM
I hope they don't do the rematch straight away. There's more interesting fights for Fury out there. 

Give it a couple of years when Wilder has rebuilt himself.

 

He'll be 36 by then Steve, I think his time has gone.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 