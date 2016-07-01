Welcome,
February 25, 2020, 02:03:39 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Wilders excuse
Author
Topic: Wilders excuse (Read 236 times)
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 141
Wilders excuse
«
on:
Today
at 08:37:54 AM »
his costume was too heavy
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/51623455
daft cunt
nowt to do with being out classed?
just makes himself look more of a tool
take your defeat like the champ you reckon you are and go count your cash you stupid bastard....
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 166
UTB
Re: Wilders excuse
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:34:38 AM »
He's activated his rematch clause ffs.
He is shite and it's not a fight he can win. Time to take a break and let AJ and Fury get it on to unify the belts. One weight one champion as it should be.
Logged
Dicky2006
Online
Posts: 12 053
Re: Wilders excuse
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:36:23 AM »
Sorry lads cant fight any of you lot in the pub car park tonight, me jumper is too heavy
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 285
Re: Wilders excuse
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:40:05 AM »
It's all about money, he got schooled like I said he would, but what an excuse this one is. Heard some good ones over the years but this is up there with the best.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 474
Re: Wilders excuse
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:49:54 AM »
"Fury didn't hurt me at all..."
He should have stayed classy.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 252
Re: Wilders excuse
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:33:51 AM »
Complaining about the towel being thrown in too; if his man hadn't thrown the towel in then his career would probably be over now, medically, he was getting a one sided beating.
There are other money fights out there for him without exercising this rematch clause, go beat some more cans by KO and he can get himself back.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 474
Re: Wilders excuse
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:12:50 AM »
I hope they don't do the rematch straight away. There's more interesting fights for Fury out there.
Give it a couple of years when Wilder has rebuilt himself.
Logged
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 318
Re: Wilders excuse
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:59:15 AM »
Ridiculous, he just makes himself look more of a knob every time he speaks, no one is interested in seeing fury school him again for a third time. We all want a unification fight
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 638
Re: Wilders excuse
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:04:16 PM »
Wilder will see what AJ did in the rematch with Ruiz as his justification. AJ wasn't soundly beaten twice by Ruiz however and I can only see Fury schooling him for a third and final time.
I suppose it's one last $40m payday for Wilder before retiring.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 252
Re: Wilders excuse
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:53:45 PM »
It's hard to see what Wilder can change, surely he would need to watch the video with his coaches and discuss how they would win before deciding on a rematch. Hard to see how he has done that in such a short time.
Complaining about the outfit, like that is worse than having (probably) 285lbs laid on him for half of the fight. Complaining about the ref too now, when the ref helped him out big time, especially when he docked the point from Fury and gave Wilder an extended rest. He's just deluded.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 459
The ace face.
Re: Wilders excuse
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:25:24 PM »
Its clear fury is too big and unorthodox for him he should stand aside and let fury and AJ fight with him fighting the winner as a condition,I think hed stop AJ the n the later rounds.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
