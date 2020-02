Bill Buxton

Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus The Scum Dirty Leeds « Reply #15 on: Today at 05:23:42 PM » The only thing I would predict is that Boro will not win. They are not capable of beating Leeds. Best to hope for a low scoring draw. I would settle for that, and even another draw against Forest. Then try and pick up three to four wins somewhere. Desperate times.