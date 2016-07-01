Ayresome89

Not themselves tonight, a lot of people saying they were LUCKY. Is this the start of an LFC wobble after a few mediocre performances.....can see Athletico knocking them out of the UCL

monkeyman

Re: Liverpool FC « Reply #1 on: February 24, 2020, 11:26:09 PM »

PUT YER MONEY ON ATHLETICO AND MAN CITY TO WIN THE TITLE WOW THEY HAD AN OFF DAY AND STILL WON

Ayresome89

Title is wrapped up. But I just think the last few games they've dropped off. I think Chelsea will knock them our the FA cup and Athletico from the UCL. I hope not as I support all English clubs in Europe.

dixieland

Come on shake ya head, 26 wins out of 27, yep definitely can see a wobble here.

dixieland

Re: Liverpool FC « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:39:45 AM » Yeah agree that Klopp MUST go.



Just because they have equalled Manchester City's record for consecutive Premier League wins (18) and their own record of English top-flight record for consecutive wins at home (21) created under Bill Shankly shouldn't save him.



Just becuase Liverpool are 22 points ahead at the top of the table now - a record lead - and yet it's not even March. They're only four wins from winning the whole thing again shouldn't be enough to save him.



Just because this season will go down in the history books, no matter what happens still should not save him.



Winning 5 manager of the months awards (with another 4 months still to go) out of 6 beating the record of Pep for a full season which was 4 is all down to luck which should not be considered when getting rid of him.



And a lot may still happen - they're approaching Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten record and they're still on for the Treble having already won two recognised major trophies this season which could make it 5 in total just not good enough & Klopp must go.



Even comparing them to Man Utd's treble winners team of '99 team means nothing despite already matching Utd's points tally of 79 with Utd managing 22 wins, 13 draws and 3 defeats from their 38 matches, giving them 79 points with Liverpool currently having 26 wins and one draw from 27 games - enough for 79 points of their own with 11 games still to go should be the final nail in Klopp's coffin. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:51:56 AM by dixieland »

tunstall

Online



Posts: 3 145





Re: Liverpool FC « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:47:31 AM »



Klopp in



Klopp in
Woody out

dixieland

Klopp out- Olly at the wheel in.

Dicky2006

Online



Posts: 12 054





Posts: 12 054 Re: Liverpool FC « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:29:24 AM »



They dont seem to have come back from the Winter Break in the best form, lost some of their rhythm but it will come back, maybe not in enough time against Athletico though

Something i havent seen mentioned is that knob head Mark Noble turning his back on the ball which resulted in the ball looping over to TAA for the winner, if that had been one of the overseas players like Anderson or Fornals they would say it showed how uncommitted they are.

2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner

2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

Clive Road

Easy now





Re: Liverpool FC « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:37:57 AM »



I know you like Liverpool but do you really need to pull all these things together. Cant you just say your team is great and his is shite. This tends to work round here.



Ps you still support the Boro





Fucking mate, you are a one man propaganda machine, like faux scouse Chemical Ali.
I know you like Liverpool but do you really need to pull all these things together. Cant you just say your team is great and his is shite. This tends to work round here.

Ps you still support the Boro

Hugo First

Cure for insomnia strikes again

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Re: Liverpool FC « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:09:36 PM » Poor Dixie, Liverpool the team hes been a fan of since 1996, after ill fated stints at supporting Leeds, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday, Boro and even Man United as a kid, are having arguably their best ever season and hes still obsessed with chatting about Manchester United.

Forget your obsession with the Red Devils and enjoy your moment in the spotlight.

After all, its taken 30 years.

Awaiting the WhatsApp message saying I got you biting « Last Edit: Today at 01:24:00 PM by RIK MAYALL »



Forget your obsession with the Red Devils and enjoy your moment in the spotlight.





After all, its taken 30 years.



Glory Glory Man United