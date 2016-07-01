|
Ayresome89
WOW THEY HAD AN OFF DAY AND STILL WON
PUT YER MONEY ON ATHLETICO AND MAN CITY TO WIN THE TITLE
Title is wrapped up. But I just think the last few games they've dropped off. I think Chelsea will knock them our the FA cup and Athletico from the UCL. I hope not as I support all English clubs in Europe.
Clive Road
Fucking mate, you are a one man propaganda machine, like faux scouse Chemical Ali.
I know you like Liverpool but do you really need to pull all these things together. Cant you just say your team is great and his is shite. This tends to work round here.
Ps you still support the Boro
Yeah agree that Klopp MUST go.
Just because they have equalled Manchester City's record for consecutive Premier League wins (18) and their own record of English top-flight record for consecutive wins at home (21) created under Bill Shankly shouldn't save him.
Just becuase Liverpool are 22 points ahead at the top of the table now - a record lead - and yet it's not even March. They're only four wins from winning the whole thing again shouldn't be enough to save him.
Just because this season will go down in the history books, no matter what happens still should not save him.
Winning 5 manager of the months awards (with another 4 months still to go) out of 6 beating the record of Pep for a full season which was 4 is all down to luck which should not be considered when getting rid of him.
And a lot may still happen - they're approaching Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten record and they're still on for the Treble having already won two recognised major trophies this season which could make it 5 in total just not good enough & Klopp must go.
Even comparing them to Man Utd's treble winners team of '99 team means nothing despite already matching Utd's points tally of 79 with Utd managing 22 wins, 13 draws and 3 defeats from their 38 matches, giving them 79 points with Liverpool currently having 26 wins and one draw from 27 games - enough for 79 points of their own with 11 games still to go should be the final nail in Klopp's coffin.
