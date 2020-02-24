Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 24, 2020, 10:28:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Guardian  (Read 60 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 637


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:29:11 PM »
Is this shit rag just a fucking parody now?

https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2020/feb/24/my-boyfriend-wedding-dress-unveiled-shortcomings-masculinity

 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 