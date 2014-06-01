Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 25, 2020, 09:38:09 AM
Author Topic: Car ploughs into parade in Germany 30 injured  (Read 287 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Yesterday at 06:43:28 PM »
BBC claiming there is no political motive behind the incident. This means the perpetrator is non white and not Far Right .....
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:46:05 PM »
As usual, no description of the assailants skin colour tells you all you need to know.

Remember the WHITE man that attacked the guy at the London Mosque....they soon shut the fuck up about that when they learnt he was a Muslim though.
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:28:33 PM »
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:46:34 PM »
And yet again matty plays hide and seek.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:08:17 PM »
Kids injured too - fucking far right despicable cunts
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:04:35 AM »
You are all cunts.

The poor fucker is mentally ill.




Have a fuckin heart.






 
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:29:53 AM »
Still radio silence on the far right twat
