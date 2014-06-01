Welcome,
February 25, 2020, 12:29:47 AM
Car ploughs into parade in Germany 30 injured
Topic: Car ploughs into parade in Germany 30 injured (Read 225 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 317
Car ploughs into parade in Germany 30 injured
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:43:28 PM »
BBC claiming there is no political motive behind the incident. This means the perpetrator is non white and not Far Right .....
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 637
Re: Car ploughs into parade in Germany 30 injured
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:46:05 PM »
As usual, no description of the assailants skin colour tells you all you need to know.
Remember the WHITE man that attacked the guy at the London Mosque....they soon shut the fuck up about that when they learnt he was a Muslim though.
thicko
Offline
Posts: 62
Seriously thick...
Re: Car ploughs into parade in Germany 30 injured
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:28:33 PM »
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 086
Once in every lifetime
Re: Car ploughs into parade in Germany 30 injured
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:46:34 PM »
And yet again matty plays hide and seek.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 317
Re: Car ploughs into parade in Germany 30 injured
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:08:17 PM »
Kids injured too - fucking far right despicable cunts
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 109
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Car ploughs into parade in Germany 30 injured
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:04:35 AM »
You are all cunts.
The poor fucker is mentally ill.
Have a fuckin heart.
