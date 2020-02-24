Welcome,
February 24, 2020
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Car ploughs into parade in Germany 30 injured
Author
Topic: Car ploughs into parade in Germany 30 injured
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 316
Car ploughs into parade in Germany 30 injured
Today
06:43:28 PM
BBC claiming there is no political motive behind the incident. This means the perpetrator is non white and not Far Right .....
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 635
Re: Car ploughs into parade in Germany 30 injured
Today
06:46:05 PM
As usual, no description of the assailants skin colour tells you all you need to know.
Remember the WHITE man that attacked the guy at the London Mosque....they soon shut the fuck up about that when they learnt he was a Muslim though.
thicko
Posts: 62
Re: Car ploughs into parade in Germany 30 injured
Today
07:28:33 PM
