Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 05, 2020, 01:11:59 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits  (Read 1089 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 365



View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 01:11:45 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:36:16 AM
This won't stop until she's hounded out of her job.

Finally we have someone who is kicking arse, but the establishment are uniting to get rid of her.

Doubt she'll see out the week sadly.

Not sure you're right, hope not, but it will be an acid test as to the shear strength and power of the Home Office. It will be a bad day for politics again if she is bulleted but if she is it could form part of a compromise olive branch agreement between HO and No10 to heal the obvious rift. 
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 358


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:15:40 PM »
Buck  :like:
Logged
CoB scum
BarnesBoroFC
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 447


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:53:29 PM »
Just out of curiousity are elements of the public supportive of this strong woman of colour?
Logged
DowningAlbion
Mixer
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 215


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:01:08 PM »
Quote from: BarnesBoroFC on Yesterday at 10:53:29 PM
Just out of curiousity are elements of the public supportive of this strong woman of colour?

No. Intelligent people know you have to be as thick as fuck to think that counter-terrorism is a type of terrorism, while you are in charge of counter-terrorism. You can be thick and still get into the Universities of Keele and Essex by hard-work, whilst saying "everythink" at every opportunity as a badge of your own stupidity

No-one as dense as her should be Home Secretary, if you think she is "getting things done" you must be as retarded as her
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 200


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 11:34:32 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 07:15:40 PM
Buck  :like:





 jc



 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 