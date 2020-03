Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 362 Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « on: February 24, 2020, 06:23:26 PM » Claims that she is bullying certain individuals and not trusted by intelligence staff.



This is the Home Office who oversees our police and security services. Police that include South Yorkshire and their antics at Hillsborough and Cleveland to name a few. Security services that have lacked the intelligence to prevent numerous terror attacks.



This mud slinging leaked into MSM from the Home Office coincides with the tightened immigration controls proposals and the refusal to release the official review into grooming gangs into the public domain.



Like the House of Lords, it needs a complete reform so that it’s more connected with government Logged

Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #3 on: February 24, 2020, 10:34:52 PM »



I worked at the Home Office in East Croydon (as a contractor) for 6 months last year. The intelligent people at the top will not go along with someone as dumb as her, no surprise there is conflict already She is thick as fuck. Thinks Counter-terrorism = Terrorism and when interviewed frequently says "EveryTHINK" instead of everything

Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #4 on: February 25, 2020, 09:18:06 AM »



I worked at the Home Office in East Croydon (as a contractor) for 6 months last year. The intelligent people at the top will not go along with someone as dumb as her, no surprise there is conflict already

She is thick as fuck. Thinks Counter-terrorism = Terrorism and when interviewed frequently says "EveryTHINK" instead of everythingI worked at the Home Office in East Croydon (as a contractor) for 6 months last year. The intelligent people at the top will not go along with someone as dumb as her, no surprise there is conflict already

I did 12 months in the civil service - my only experience of the public sector on the inside - and I have to say that I have never experienced such a dog eat dog culture and if you did not conform you were butchered. Senior management I met were a bunch of pompous, egotistical and self-entitled with big job titles outweighing their capability level, and the level of viscous back-stabbing and bitching was astonishing. Their disregard of financial profligacy combined with their dishonesty and disingenuity was utterly disgraceful use of public funding.



It is not a question of whether Priti is thick or not, it is about making people accountable by exposing incompetence and criminal negligence, and hopefully prosecuting. The Home Office did a great job with the thick scousers affected by Hillsborough.

Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #7 on: February 25, 2020, 09:35:19 AM » Ian Hislop handed her arse to her on QT over capital punishment, she does seem a bit thick,

Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #8 on: February 25, 2020, 09:56:57 AM »



Exactly Jimmy. If Dianne Abbot had confused counter-terrorism with terrorism FOUR times in the same interview (so definitely not a one-off slip), imagine the response...The Home Secretary and overall leader of the Home Office which is responsible for counter-terrorism doesn't know what it means. She thinks it's the most serious type of terrorism

Posts: 8 362 Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #9 on: February 25, 2020, 10:07:09 AM » I personally don't think many MPs are well rounded intellectually but bringing in Diane Abbot as a defence is a bit desperate.



Nice deflection though - as a UK citizen I want an open, honest, accountable and cooperative Home Office responding to matters that are in the public interest, not subterfuge and smear campaigning. Logged

Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #11 on: February 25, 2020, 10:26:44 AM »



Nice deflection though - as a UK citizen I want an open, honest, accountable and cooperative Home Office responding to matters that are in the public interest, not subterfuge and smear campaigning.



Defence of what? I'm attacking Patel and contrasting the media reaction to her gross stupidity with what it would have been had Abbot made the same massive blunder. I'm not defending anything or deflecting. You are defending her, do you not get that?



I'm saying Patel is too stupid to be Home Secretary of the UK and her tenure is likely to end in the next 12 months. MI5 doesn't trust her and she is making an enemy of the people there to help her. I can just imagine Cumming's reaction to her "counter-terrorism" stupidity Defence of what? I'm attacking Patel and contrasting the media reaction to her gross stupidity with what it would have been had Abbot made the same massive blunder. I'm not defending anything or deflecting. You are defending her, do you not get that?I'm saying Patel is too stupid to be Home Secretary of the UK and her tenure is likely to end in the next 12 months. MI5 doesn't trust her and she is making an enemy of the people there to help her. I can just imagine Cumming's reaction to her "counter-terrorism" stupidity Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"

Posts: 8 273 Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #12 on: February 25, 2020, 10:36:24 AM » The whole "not inflaming public opinion" by not publishing reports makes sense if this was a subject that people knew nothing about. As it stands everyone knows what is going on, and there is no benefit to keeping things quiet. It is having the opposite effect to what is attended.



It is time to get it all out in the open and tackle this head on. Logged

Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #14 on: February 25, 2020, 11:21:36 AM »



Nice deflection though - as a UK citizen I want an open, honest, accountable and cooperative Home Office responding to matters that are in the public interest, not subterfuge and smear campaigning.



Defence of what? I'm attacking Patel and contrasting the media reaction to her gross stupidity with what it would have been had Abbot made the same massive blunder. I'm not defending anything or deflecting. You are defending her, do you not get that?



I'm saying Patel is too stupid to be Home Secretary of the UK and her tenure is likely to end in the next 12 months. MI5 doesn't trust her and she is making an enemy of the people there to help her. I can just imagine Cumming's reaction to her "counter-terrorism" stupidity

But she's not that stupid to recognise something amiss .... which is the main and most important thing ..

You suggesting DA doesn't get defended by certain streams of MSM?

Doesn't your disingenuous alarm kick in when defending a government organisation that has fucked up big style so many times for all parties?

But she’s not that stupid to recognise something amiss .... which is the main and most important thing ..



You suggesting DA doesn’t get defended by certain streams of MSM?



Doesn’t your disingenuous alarm kick in when defending a government organisation that has fucked up big style so many times for all parties? But she’s not that stupid to recognise something amiss .... which is the main and most important thing ..You suggesting DA doesn’t get defended by certain streams of MSM?Doesn’t your disingenuous alarm kick in when defending a government organisation that has fucked up big style so many times for all parties? Logged

Do we get the politicians we deserve. Imagine Abbott and pattel in debate, yeah but, no but .

Willie - I do agree the Civil Service organisations are massively bureaucratic and inefficient, I just don't believe she is the person to reform that. She isn't bright enough. Maybe she will just do exactly what Dom tells her to...

Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #24 on: March 01, 2020, 08:14:22 AM »



This is the face of our civil service bleating like a fucking fanny because someone is asking them to do their fucking job - and not cover "things" up. Well done Priti .... impressive stuff, make the fuckers squirm and reform the fucking lot Logged

Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #25 on: March 01, 2020, 08:27:43 AM »





This is the face of our civil service bleating like a fucking fanny because someone is asking them to do their fucking job - and not cover "things" up. Well done Priti .... impressive stuff, make the fuckers squirm and reform the fucking lot



this is what i picture the rock hard keyboard warriors who are always offering Trotsky out look like



at least Lids has the balls to actually put pics up of his (admittedly ugly) boat race so we all know who to look for in the Car Park of The Cross this is what i picture the rock hard keyboard warriors who are always offering Trotsky out look likeat least Lids has the balls to actually put pics up of his (admittedly ugly) boat race so we all know who to look for in the Car Park of The Cross Logged

Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #31 on: March 01, 2020, 11:37:47 AM »

And yet she's more educated than you or anyone on Labours front bench.



Enjoy her, she going to be around for a long time.



Quote from: DowningAlbion on February 24, 2020, 10:34:52 PM I worked at the Home Office in East Croydon (as a contractor) for 6 months last year. The intelligent people at the top will not go along with someone as dumb as her, no surprise there is conflict already



What a surprise. All you lefties are government or council parasites.

And another thing, why is it 95% of Boro fans who are remoaning Labour supporters live in London?

You lot are the ultimate cap doffers, to the point where you'll call people of your own town or region thick knuckle daggers so you can fit in with your trendy intelligentsia pals who live off Mummy and Daddies trust fund.



And yet she's more educated than you or anyone on Labours front bench.Enjoy her, she going to be around for a long time.What a surprise. All you lefties are government or council parasites.And another thing, why is it 95% of Boro fans who are remoaning Labour supporters live in London?You lot are the ultimate cap doffers, to the point where you'll call people of your own town or region thick knuckle daggers so you can fit in with your trendy intelligentsia pals who live off Mummy and Daddies trust fund. « Last Edit: March 01, 2020, 11:41:51 AM by Bobupanddown » Logged

Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #39 on: March 01, 2020, 02:04:27 PM »

NOPE. I went to a Top 10 Traditional University and achieved Masters Level. She went to Keele and Essex Starmer did Law at Oxford, Abbot Cambridge etc. 1-0 to me



Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 01, 2020, 11:37:47 AM What a surprise. All you lefties are government or council parasites

NOPE. I have only ever worked in the private sector. My time at HO in 2019 was via a contract with a private company. 2-0



Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 01, 2020, 11:37:47 AM And another thing, why is it 95% of Boro fans who are remoaning Labour supporters live in London?

FALSE, I don't live in London I traveled down on the train from Teesside and stayed in Croydon 3 nights a week all expenses paid. 3-0, game-over



Isn't it you that still lives in London Bob, or was it Derby? You don't get much right anyway. But you do make a lot of assumptions about other people based on very limited information, as all small-minded people do NOPE. I went to a Top 10 Traditional University and achieved Masters Level. She went to Keele and EssexStarmer did Law at Oxford, Abbot Cambridge etc. 1-0 to meNOPE. I have only ever worked in the private sector. My time at HO in 2019 was via a contract with a private company. 2-0FALSE, I don't live in London I traveled down on the train from Teesside and stayed in Croydon 3 nights a week all expenses paid. 3-0, game-overIsn't it you that still lives in London Bob, or was it Derby? You don't get much right anyway. But you do make a lot of assumptions about other people based on very limited information, as all small-minded people do « Last Edit: March 01, 2020, 02:15:55 PM by DowningAlbion » Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"

Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #41 on: March 01, 2020, 02:39:23 PM » 'Abuse of Diane Abbott driven by racism and misogyny, says [Chuka] Umunna' – The Guardian. 'Diane Abbott may be flawed. But this is bullying' – also The Guardian. 'Diane Abbott accuses BBC Question Time of legitimising racism – Labour MP's spokesperson claims she was mocked and interrupted more than other panellists' – you guessed it, The Guardian.

Posts: 1 986 Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #47 on: Today at 09:46:20 AM » After years of putting it off because of the content, I decided to watch 3 Girls, the mini series about the Rochdale grooming gangs.



Sick and madening as it was, what really caused all this problem was the inactivety of the authorities to budge from there comfort levels. The actions of the people who did give a fuck were mocked and fired or forced to resign.



The similarities here are clear to see. Patel looks like someone who wants to get things done and is coming up against a wall of bureaucrats in comfortable positions who find her 'lets do it' attitude appalling.



Even the BBC is on the act, digging up an old case where a woman was fired and tried to commit suicide ffs.

No wonder Boris is trying to clip the beebs wings. Logged