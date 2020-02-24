|
DowningAlbion
|
I personally don't think many MPs are well rounded intellectually but bringing in Diane Abbot as a defence is a bit desperate.
Nice deflection though - as a UK citizen I want an open, honest, accountable and cooperative Home Office responding to matters that are in the public interest, not subterfuge and smear campaigning.
Defence of what? I'm attacking Patel and contrasting the media reaction to her gross stupidity with what it would have been had Abbot made the same massive blunder. I'm not defending anything or deflecting. You are defending her, do you not get that?
I'm saying Patel is too stupid to be Home Secretary of the UK and her tenure is likely to end in the next 12 months. MI5 doesn't trust her and she is making an enemy of the people there to help her. I can just imagine Cumming's reaction to her "counter-terrorism" stupidity
Bobupanddown
She is thick as fuck. Thinks Counter-terrorism = Terrorism and when interviewed frequently says "EveryTHINK" instead of everything
And yet she's more educated than you or anyone on Labours front bench.
Enjoy her, she going to be around for a long time.
I worked at the Home Office in East Croydon (as a contractor) for 6 months last year. The intelligent people at the top will not go along with someone as dumb as her, no surprise there is conflict already
What a surprise. All you lefties are government or council parasites.
And another thing, why is it 95% of Boro fans who are remoaning Labour supporters live in London?
You lot are the ultimate cap doffers, to the point where you'll call people of your own town or region thick knuckle daggers so you can fit in with your trendy intelligentsia pals who live off Mummy and Daddies trust fund.
El Capitan
DowningAlbion
And yet she's more educated than you or anyone on Labours front bench.
NOPE. I went to a Top 10 Traditional University and achieved Masters Level. She went to Keele and Essex
Starmer did Law at Oxford, Abbot Cambridge etc. 1-0 to me
What a surprise. All you lefties are government or council parasites
NOPE. I have only ever worked in the private sector. My time at HO in 2019 was via a contract with a private company. 2-0
And another thing, why is it 95% of Boro fans who are remoaning Labour supporters live in London?
FALSE, I don't live in London I traveled down on the train from Teesside and stayed in Croydon 3 nights a week all expenses paid. 3-0, game-over
Isn't it you that still lives in London Bob, or was it Derby? You don't get much right anyway. But you do make a lot of assumptions about other people based on very limited information, as all small-minded people do
Bobupanddown
And yet she's more educated than you or anyone on Labours front bench.
NOPE. I went to a Top 10 Traditional University and achieved Masters Level. She went to Keele and Essex
Starmer did Law at Oxford, Abbot Cambridge etc. 1-0 to me
So a bachelor's degree from Oxford is higher than a Masters from Essex?
Righto.
What a surprise. All you lefties are government or council parasites
NOPE. I have only ever worked in the private sector. My time at HO in 2019 was via a contract with a private company. 2-0
Ah so you're a tax dodging contractor?
Its socialism for thee and not for me.
And another thing, why is it 95% of Boro fans who are remoaning Labour supporters live in London?
FALSE, I don't live in London I traveled down on the train from Teesside and stayed in Croydon 3 nights a week all expenses paid. 3-0, game-over
Isn't it you that still lives in London Bob, or was it Derby? You don't get much right anyway. But you do make a lot of assumptions about other people based on very limited information, as all small-minded people do
You might not have lived in London but you're still a cap doffing rent boy
