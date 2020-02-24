|
DowningAlbion
I personally don't think many MPs are well rounded intellectually but bringing in Diane Abbot as a defence is a bit desperate.
Nice deflection though - as a UK citizen I want an open, honest, accountable and cooperative Home Office responding to matters that are in the public interest, not subterfuge and smear campaigning.
Defence of what? I'm attacking Patel and contrasting the media reaction to her gross stupidity with what it would have been had Abbot made the same massive blunder. I'm not defending anything or deflecting. You are defending her, do you not get that?
I'm saying Patel is too stupid to be Home Secretary of the UK and her tenure is likely to end in the next 12 months. MI5 doesn't trust her and she is making an enemy of the people there to help her. I can just imagine Cumming's reaction to her "counter-terrorism" stupidity
