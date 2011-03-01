Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 328 Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « on: Yesterday at 06:23:26 PM » Claims that she is bullying certain individuals and not trusted by intelligence staff.



This is the Home Office who oversees our police and security services. Police that include South Yorkshire and their antics at Hillsborough and Cleveland to name a few. Security services that have lacked the intelligence to prevent numerous terror attacks.



This mud slinging leaked into MSM from the Home Office coincides with the tightened immigration controls proposals and the refusal to release the official review into grooming gangs into the public domain.



Like the House of Lords, it needs a complete reform so that its more connected with government

Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:34:52 PM »



I worked at the Home Office in East Croydon (as a contractor) for 6 months last year. The intelligent people at the top will not go along with someone as dumb as her, no surprise there is conflict already She is thick as fuck. Thinks Counter-terrorism = Terrorism and when interviewed frequently says "EveryTHINK" instead of everything

Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:18:06 AM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:34:52 PM



I worked at the Home Office in East Croydon (as a contractor) for 6 months last year. The intelligent people at the top will not go along with someone as dumb as her, no surprise there is conflict already

She is thick as fuck. Thinks Counter-terrorism = Terrorism and when interviewed frequently says "EveryTHINK" instead of everythingI worked at the Home Office in East Croydon (as a contractor) for 6 months last year. The intelligent people at the top will not go along with someone as dumb as her, no surprise there is conflict already

I did 12 months in the civil service - my only experience of the public sector on the inside - and I have to say that I have never experienced such a dog eat dog culture and if you did not conform you were butchered. Senior management I met were a bunch of pompous, egotistical and self-entitled with big job titles outweighing their capability level, and the level of viscous back-stabbing and bitching was astonishing. Their disregard of financial profligacy combined with their dishonesty and disingenuity was utterly disgraceful use of public funding.



It is not a question of whether Priti is thick or not, it is about making people accountable by exposing incompetence and criminal negligence, and hopefully prosecuting. The Home Office did a great job with the thick scousers affected by Hillsborough.

The ace face.





Posts: 24 459The ace face. Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:35:19 AM » Ian Hislop handed her arse to her on QT over capital punishment, she does seem a bit thick,

Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:56:57 AM »



The Home Secretary and overall leader of the Home Office which is responsible for counter-terrorism doesn't know what it means. She thinks it's the most serious type of terrorism Exactly Jimmy. If Dianne Abbot had confused counter-terrorism with terrorism FOUR times in the same interview (so definitely not a one-off slip), imagine the response...The Home Secretary and overall leader of the Home Office which is responsible for counter-terrorism doesn't know what it means. She thinks it's the most serious type of terrorism

Posts: 8 328 Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:07:09 AM » I personally don't think many MPs are well rounded intellectually but bringing in Diane Abbot as a defence is a bit desperate.



Nice deflection though - as a UK citizen I want an open, honest, accountable and cooperative Home Office responding to matters that are in the public interest, not subterfuge and smear campaigning. Logged

Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:26:44 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:07:09 AM I personally don't think many MPs are well rounded intellectually but bringing in Diane Abbot as a defence is a bit desperate.



Nice deflection though - as a UK citizen I want an open, honest, accountable and cooperative Home Office responding to matters that are in the public interest, not subterfuge and smear campaigning.



Defence of what? I'm attacking Patel and contrasting the media reaction to her gross stupidity with what it would have been had Abbot made the same massive blunder. I'm not defending anything or deflecting. You are defending her, do you not get that?



I'm saying Patel is too stupid to be Home Secretary of the UK and her tenure is likely to end in the next 12 months. MI5 doesn't trust her and she is making an enemy of the people there to help her. I can just imagine Cumming's reaction to her "counter-terrorism" stupidity Defence of what? I'm attacking Patel and contrasting the media reaction to her gross stupidity with what it would have been had Abbot made the same massive blunder. I'm not defending anything or deflecting. You are defending her, do you not get that?I'm saying Patel is too stupid to be Home Secretary of the UK and her tenure is likely to end in the next 12 months. MI5 doesn't trust her and she is making an enemy of the people there to help her. I can just imagine Cumming's reaction to her "counter-terrorism" stupidity

Posts: 8 252 Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:36:24 AM » The whole "not inflaming public opinion" by not publishing reports makes sense if this was a subject that people knew nothing about. As it stands everyone knows what is going on, and there is no benefit to keeping things quiet. It is having the opposite effect to what is attended.



It is time to get it all out in the open and tackle this head on. Logged

Posts: 8 328 Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:21:36 AM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 10:26:44 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:07:09 AM I personally don't think many MPs are well rounded intellectually but bringing in Diane Abbot as a defence is a bit desperate.



Nice deflection though - as a UK citizen I want an open, honest, accountable and cooperative Home Office responding to matters that are in the public interest, not subterfuge and smear campaigning.



Defence of what? I'm attacking Patel and contrasting the media reaction to her gross stupidity with what it would have been had Abbot made the same massive blunder. I'm not defending anything or deflecting. You are defending her, do you not get that?



I'm saying Patel is too stupid to be Home Secretary of the UK and her tenure is likely to end in the next 12 months. MI5 doesn't trust her and she is making an enemy of the people there to help her. I can just imagine Cumming's reaction to her "counter-terrorism" stupidity

Defence of what? I'm attacking Patel and contrasting the media reaction to her gross stupidity with what it would have been had Abbot made the same massive blunder. I'm not defending anything or deflecting. You are defending her, do you not get that?I'm saying Patel is too stupid to be Home Secretary of the UK and her tenure is likely to end in the next 12 months. MI5 doesn't trust her and she is making an enemy of the people there to help her. I can just imagine Cumming's reaction to her "counter-terrorism" stupidity

But shes not that stupid to recognise something amiss .... which is the main and most important thing ..



You suggesting DA doesnt get defended by certain streams of MSM?



But shes not that stupid to recognise something amiss .... which is the main and most important thing ..You suggesting DA doesnt get defended by certain streams of MSM?Doesnt your disingenuous alarm kick in when defending a government organisation that has fucked up big style so many times for all parties?

The ace face.





Posts: 24 459The ace face. Re: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits « Reply #15 on: Today at 11:32:08 AM »

Do we get the politicians we deserve. Imagine Abbott and pattel in debate, yeah but, no but .