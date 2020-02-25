She is thick as fuck. Thinks Counter-terrorism = Terrorism and when interviewed frequently says "EveryTHINK" instead of everything
I worked at the Home Office in East Croydon (as a contractor) for 6 months last year. The intelligent people at the top will not go along with someone as dumb as her, no surprise there is conflict already
I did 12 months in the civil service - my only experience of the public sector on the inside - and I have to say that I have never experienced such a dog eat dog culture and if you did not conform you were butchered. Senior management I met were a bunch of pompous, egotistical and self-entitled with big job titles outweighing their capability level, and the level of viscous back-stabbing and bitching was astonishing. Their disregard of financial profligacy combined with their dishonesty and disingenuity was utterly disgraceful use of public funding.
It is not a question of whether Priti is thick or not, it is about making people accountable by exposing incompetence and criminal negligence, and hopefully prosecuting. The Home Office did a great job with the thick scousers affected by Hillsborough.