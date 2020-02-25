Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 25, 2020
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Priti Patel attacked by the Home Office grey suits  (Read 193 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Yesterday at 06:23:26 PM »
Claims that she is bullying certain individuals and not trusted by intelligence staff.

This is the Home Office who oversees our police and security services. Police that include South Yorkshire and their antics at Hillsborough and Cleveland to name a few. Security services that have lacked the intelligence to prevent numerous terror attacks.

This mud slinging leaked into MSM from the Home Office coincides with the tightened immigration controls proposals and the refusal to release the official review into grooming gangs into the public domain.

Like the House of Lords, it needs a complete reform so that its more connected with government
Flyers Nap
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:56:08 PM »
Rumour has it shes trying to get the truth published re a public enquiry into Muslim grooming gangs.

Men in suits want to keep it hush hush for fear of a public back lash.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:07:11 PM »
Gerrin to 'em
and fuck them up
Gerrin to 'em
DowningAlbion
Mixer
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:34:52 PM »
She is thick as fuck. Thinks Counter-terrorism = Terrorism and when interviewed frequently says "EveryTHINK" instead of everything klins

I worked at the Home Office in East Croydon (as a contractor) for 6 months last year. The intelligent people at the top will not go along with someone as dumb as her, no surprise there is conflict already
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:18:06 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 10:34:52 PM
She is thick as fuck. Thinks Counter-terrorism = Terrorism and when interviewed frequently says "EveryTHINK" instead of everything klins

I worked at the Home Office in East Croydon (as a contractor) for 6 months last year. The intelligent people at the top will not go along with someone as dumb as her, no surprise there is conflict already

I did 12 months in the civil service - my only experience of the public sector on the inside - and I have to say that I have never experienced such a dog eat dog culture and if you did not conform you were butchered. Senior management I met were a bunch of pompous, egotistical and self-entitled with big job titles outweighing their capability level, and the level of viscous back-stabbing and bitching was astonishing. Their disregard of financial profligacy combined with their dishonesty and disingenuity was utterly disgraceful use of public funding.

It is not a question of whether Priti is thick or not, it is about making people accountable by exposing incompetence and criminal negligence, and hopefully prosecuting. The Home Office did a great job with the thick scousers affected by Hillsborough.   
tunstall
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:24:15 AM »
sounds like you'd fit right in there Willie
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:32:20 AM »
Change your syntax mate - it is a bit of a giveaway
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:35:19 AM »
Ian Hislop handed her arse to her on QT over capital punishment, she does seem a bit thick,
