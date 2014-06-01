Welcome,
February 24, 2020, 08:17:38 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
Author
Topic: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren (Read 276 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 201
Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
on:
Today
at 05:30:31 PM »
Couldn't be any worse than Woody.
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:35:44 PM »
No chance l Gibson would touch him again at all
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:41:29 PM »
There's enough shite of our own making on here without importing Boreme(Copied from One Boro probably) shite
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:44:30 PM »
still lives in Yarm
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:47:58 PM »
LOAD OF SHITE 👍😂😂😂👍
MORE CHANCE OF AGNEW COMING BACK 👍😂👍
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:52:54 PM »
If Woodgate was to be sacked, they have the perfect bloke at the club to take over.
No not Keane,
Leo.
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:03:06 PM »
Big Dunc from Everton .... hell command more respect from the useless cunts than cokehead ever could.
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:27:16 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 06:03:06 PM
Big Dunc from Everton .... hell command more respect from the useless cunts than cokehead ever could.
WHY THE FUCK WOULD HE LEAVE EVERTON FOR A SHITE CLUB THATS GOING NOWHERE
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:35:46 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 05:52:54 PM
If Woodgate was to be sacked, they have the perfect bloke at the club to take over.
No not Keane,
Leo.
Leo must have some say in what's going on surely
He can't be happy with what the fuck is going on
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:44:42 PM »
Quote from: Priv on
Today
at 05:35:44 PM
No chance l Gibson would touch him again at all
Why not he won our only cup,
and took us to a European final,
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:47:37 PM »
Quote from: Priv on
Today
at 05:35:44 PM
No chance l Gibson would touch him again at all
The most successful manager in Boro history? If so Gibson is a silly cunt.
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:22:28 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 06:27:16 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 06:03:06 PM
Big Dunc from Everton .... hell command more respect from the useless cunts than cokehead ever could.
WHY THE FUCK WOULD HE LEAVE EVERTON FOR A SHITE CLUB THATS GOING NOWHERE
'kinnel MM, harsh but true!
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:35:46 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 06:47:37 PM
Quote from: Priv on
Today
at 05:35:44 PM
No chance l Gibson would touch him again at all
The most successful manager in Boro history? If so Gibson is a silly cunt.
I think he burnt his bridges here,done nothing of note since then in this division, would rather have Warnock in an advisory role until may.
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 07:41:58 PM »
McClaren had a kings ransom to bring in top players' he'd do fuck-all with the squad we have now.
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:48:46 PM »
I agree with most posters. I don't think he should come back. I would however be happy to see Warnock take over.
