February 24, 2020, 08:17:33 PM
Topic: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
Bill Buxton
Today at 05:30:31 PM
Couldn't be any worse than Woody.
Priv
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:35:44 PM
No chance l Gibson would touch him again at all
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Reply #2 on: Today at 05:41:29 PM
There's enough shite of our own making on here without importing Boreme(Copied from One Boro probably) shite



 mcl
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
V6
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:44:30 PM
still lives in Yarm
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #4 on: Today at 05:47:58 PM
LOAD OF SHITE  👍😂😂😂👍

MORE CHANCE OF AGNEW COMING BACK  👍😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #5 on: Today at 05:52:54 PM
If Woodgate was to be sacked, they have the perfect bloke at the club to take over.

No not Keane,


Leo.
Glory Glory Man United
Wee_Willie
Reply #6 on: Today at 06:03:06 PM
Big Dunc from Everton .... hell command more respect from the useless cunts than cokehead ever could.
monkeyman
Reply #7 on: Today at 06:27:16 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:03:06 PM
Big Dunc from Everton .... hell command more respect from the useless cunts than cokehead ever could.
WHY THE FUCK WOULD HE LEAVE EVERTON FOR A SHITE CLUB THATS GOING NOWHERE  klins
mingebag
Reply #8 on: Today at 06:35:46 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:52:54 PM
If Woodgate was to be sacked, they have the perfect bloke at the club to take over.

No not Keane,


Leo.

Leo must have some say in what's going on surely  :pd:
He can't be happy with what the fuck is going on  :meltdown:
Tommy Cooper
Reply #9 on: Today at 06:44:42 PM
Quote from: Priv on Today at 05:35:44 PM
No chance l Gibson would touch him again at all
Why not he won our only cup,
and took us to a European  final,
just like that
Bobupanddown
Reply #10 on: Today at 06:47:37 PM
Quote from: Priv on Today at 05:35:44 PM
No chance l Gibson would touch him again at all

The most successful manager in Boro history? If so Gibson is a silly cunt.
thicko
Seriously thick...


Reply #11 on: Today at 07:22:28 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:27:16 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:03:06 PM
Big Dunc from Everton .... hell command more respect from the useless cunts than cokehead ever could.
WHY THE FUCK WOULD HE LEAVE EVERTON FOR A SHITE CLUB THATS GOING NOWHERE  klins

'kinnel MM, harsh but true!
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #12 on: Today at 07:35:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:47:37 PM
Quote from: Priv on Today at 05:35:44 PM
No chance l Gibson would touch him again at all

The most successful manager in Boro history? If so Gibson is a silly cunt.

I think he burnt his bridges here,done nothing of note since then in this division, would rather have Warnock in an advisory role until may.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #13 on: Today at 07:41:58 PM
McClaren had a kings ransom to bring in top players' he'd do fuck-all with the squad we have now. lost
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bill Buxton
Reply #14 on: Today at 07:48:46 PM
I agree with most posters. I don't think he should come back. I would however be happy to see Warnock take over.
