February 24, 2020, 05:58:34 PM
Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 200
Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
on:
Today
at 05:30:31 PM »
Couldn't be any worse than Woody.
Priv
Online
Posts: 1 317
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:35:44 PM »
No chance l Gibson would touch him again at all
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 426
Pack o cunts
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:41:29 PM »
There's enough shite of our own making on here without importing Boreme(Copied from One Boro probably) shite
V6
Online
Posts: 2 035
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:44:30 PM »
still lives in Yarm
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 426
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:47:58 PM »
LOAD OF SHITE 👍😂😂😂👍
MORE CHANCE OF AGNEW COMING BACK 👍😂👍
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 083
Once in every lifetime
Re: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:52:54 PM »
If Woodgate was to be sacked, they have the perfect bloke at the club to take over.
No not Keane,
Leo.
