February 24, 2020, 05:58:34 PM
Topic: Boreme rumour about Steve McClaren
Bill Buxton
« on: Today at 05:30:31 PM »
Couldn't be any worse than Woody.
Priv
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:35:44 PM »
No chance l Gibson would touch him again at all
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:41:29 PM »
There's enough shite of our own making on here without importing Boreme(Copied from One Boro probably) shite



"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
V6
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:44:30 PM »
still lives in Yarm
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:47:58 PM »
LOAD OF SHITE  👍😂😂😂👍

MORE CHANCE OF AGNEW COMING BACK  👍😂👍
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:52:54 PM »
If Woodgate was to be sacked, they have the perfect bloke at the club to take over.

No not Keane,


Leo.
