February 24, 2020, 08:17:28 PM
Britain first attacked in Luton
Topic: Britain first attacked in Luton (Read 241 times)
T_Bone
Posts: 1 723
Britain first attacked in Luton
You can see clearly in the video their peacefully demonstrating and handing out leaflets, talking to the locals
Then some unwashed lefty scum turn up and try to attack them
Funny that they call likes of Britian first fashists when they attack anyone who has a different opinion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFO6_p55tjY
El Capitan
Posts: 40 508
Re: Britain first attacked in Luton
Bloody fashists
Tintin
Posts: 361
Re: Britain first attacked in Luton
Bloody fashists
Bloody predictable
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 084
Once in every lifetime
Re: Britain first attacked in Luton
fascists
calamity
Posts: 8 247
Re: Britain first attacked in Luton
Fashionistas
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 316
Re: Britain first attacked in Luton
Theres tension on our streets ....
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 794
Re: Britain first attacked in Luton
Tedious hate peddling tossers.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 454
The ace face.
Re: Britain first attacked in Luton
Tedious hate peddling tossers.
is protesting against rape gangs peddling hate,asking for a friend.
have you heard of cause and effect.
