February 24, 2020, 08:17:28 PM
Author Topic: Britain first attacked in Luton  (Read 241 times)
T_Bone
« on: Today at 04:50:13 PM »
You can see clearly in the video their peacefully demonstrating and handing out leaflets, talking to the locals  :like:

Then some unwashed lefty scum turn up and try to attack them  :unlike:

Funny that they call likes of Britian first fashists when they attack anyone who has a different opinion   souey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFO6_p55tjY
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:03:00 PM »
Bloody fashists
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tintin
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:30:36 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:03:00 PM
Bloody fashists

Bloody predictable
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:46:31 PM »
fascists :matty:
Glory Glory Man United
calamity
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:01:30 PM »
Fashionistas
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:04:25 PM »
Theres tension on our streets ....
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:19:07 PM »
Tedious hate peddling tossers.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:32:45 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 07:19:07 PM
Tedious hate peddling tossers.
is protesting against rape gangs peddling hate,asking for a friend. :matty:
have you heard of cause and effect.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
