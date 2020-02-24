Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 24, 2020
Author Topic: Dael Fry 25 mil  (Read 136 times)
tunstall
Posts: 3 126


« on: Today at 12:58:08 PM »
Boro know the value of a good player

 rava
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 424


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:13:38 PM »
STEEL WASHERS ?

😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
Posts: 4 395



« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:59:22 PM »
Get the cunt sold   
Then we get a few decent players who can kick a ball with both feet  souey
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 425

Pack o cunts


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:20:30 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 02:59:22 PM
Get the cunt sold   
Then we get a few decent players who can kick a ball with both feet  souey

'either foot' unless you mean Bolo Zenden's?

 jc
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
