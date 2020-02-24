Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 24, 2020, 03:26:16 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dael Fry 25 mil
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Dael Fry 25 mil (Read 136 times)
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 126
Dael Fry 25 mil
«
on:
Today
at 12:58:08 PM »
Boro know the value of a good player
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 424
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Dael Fry 25 mil
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:13:38 PM »
STEEL WASHERS ?
😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 395
Re: Dael Fry 25 mil
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:59:22 PM »
Get the cunt sold
Then we get a few decent players who can kick a ball with both feet
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 425
Pack o cunts
Re: Dael Fry 25 mil
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:20:30 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 02:59:22 PM
Get the cunt sold
Then we get a few decent players who can kick a ball with both feet
'either foot' unless you mean Bolo Zenden's?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...