Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 24, 2020, 05:58:24 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Zoe Ball  (Read 376 times)
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 452


The ace face.


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:08:06 AM »
Gabbling talentless boring cow. :grace:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 129


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:09:04 AM »
mick
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 107


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:22:13 AM »
Buck.





 :like:
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 310



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:13:47 AM »
Whos her Daddy
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 107


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:16:17 AM »
Johnny?


 




 mcl




 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 050


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:23:22 PM »

Good example of a girl who was fit but went to shit after kids.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 107


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:24:18 PM »
Didn't she put it about a bit too?
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 415


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:25:45 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:24:18 PM
Didn't she put it about a bit too?

Did hear a story about her, Sarah Cox and a very lucky bloke  :alastair:
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 129


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:46:34 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 04:25:45 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:24:18 PM
Didn't she put it about a bit too?

Did hear a story about her, Sarah Cox and a very lucky bloke  :alastair:

was it Phil Schofield?
Logged
V6
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 035


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:47:25 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 04:25:45 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:24:18 PM
Didn't she put it about a bit too?

Did hear a story about her, Sarah Cox and a very lucky bloke  :alastair:

now sara just sounds like a dirt bag
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 