Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 24, 2020, 09:25:15 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
snowing!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: snowing! (Read 88 times)
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 120
snowing!
«
on:
Today
at 08:06:47 AM »
baltic out there this morning
take it easy on the roads lads - remember there are always idiots out there who can't drive to the conditions
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 120
Re: snowing!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:07:37 AM »
i've got a tip run to do this morning as well
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 264
Re: snowing!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:46:47 AM »
THEY CAN'T DRIVE IN NORMAL CONDITIONS. SEE A LOT OF TAILGATING GOING ON. SEE HOW MANY YOU CAN COUNT WITHOUT LIGHTS ON TOO !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 659
Re: snowing!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:48:54 AM »
JUST AS T-M WAS GETTING DEEP OUT OF THE CHRISTMASZONE?
BEER ME BUD
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 264
Re: snowing!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:55:59 AM »
MAKES IT MORE CHRISTMASSY DOESN'T IT. MIGHT GET SOME CAROL SINGERS ROUND SOON.
WILL GO AND GET A NICE BIG TURKEY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 307
Re: snowing!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:12:04 AM »
If the snow is light it is down to
Climate Change .... it used to be heavier
If the snow is heavy it is down to
Climate Change .... these are extreme weather conditions.
Check mate
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 418
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: snowing!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:16:30 AM »
I KNOW A FEW CUNTS STUCK ON THE A19 AND A66 BUT WELL. OUT OF TEESSIDE.... A COUPLE OF EM.... IT COULDN'T HAPPEN TO NICER PEOPLE 😂😂😂
IT'S ALL MELTED HERE 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 264
Re: snowing!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:20:00 AM »
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 161
UTB
Re: snowing!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:21:08 AM »
Shitty wet snow
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...