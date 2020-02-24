Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
snowing!  (Read 87 times)
tunstall
Posts: 3 120


on: Today at 08:06:47 AM
baltic out there this morning

take it easy on the roads lads - remember there are always idiots out there who can't drive to the conditions
tunstall
Posts: 3 120


Reply #1 on: Today at 08:07:37 AM
i've got a tip run to do this morning as well

rava
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 264



Reply #2 on: Today at 08:46:47 AM
THEY CAN'T DRIVE IN NORMAL CONDITIONS. SEE A LOT OF TAILGATING GOING ON. SEE HOW MANY YOU CAN COUNT WITHOUT LIGHTS ON TOO !!!
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Posts: 659


Reply #3 on: Today at 08:48:54 AM
JUST AS T-M WAS GETTING DEEP OUT OF THE CHRISTMASZONE?  lost

BEER ME BUD :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 264



Reply #4 on: Today at 08:55:59 AM
MAKES IT MORE CHRISTMASSY DOESN'T IT. MIGHT GET SOME CAROL SINGERS ROUND SOON.

WILL GO AND GET A NICE BIG TURKEY !!!    jc
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 307



Reply #5 on: Today at 09:12:04 AM
If the snow is light it is down to

Climate Change .... it used to be heavier


If the snow is heavy it is down to

Climate Change .... these are extreme weather conditions.

Check mate
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 418


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #6 on: Today at 09:16:30 AM
I KNOW A FEW CUNTS STUCK ON THE A19 AND A66 BUT WELL. OUT OF TEESSIDE.... A COUPLE OF EM.... IT COULDN'T HAPPEN TO NICER PEOPLE  😂😂😂

IT'S ALL MELTED HERE 👍
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 264



Reply #7 on: Today at 09:20:00 AM
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???   :pd:
RedSteel
Posts: 9 161

UTB


Reply #8 on: Today at 09:21:08 AM
Shitty wet snow  :unlike:
