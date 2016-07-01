Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?  (Read 466 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
I LIKE WRESTLERS I SEE IN MYSELF SO THESE ARE MY FAVOURITE WARRIORS:

MILLION DOLLAR MAN TED DIBIASE- I HAVE ALWAYS BOUGHT MYSELF THE FINER THINGS IN LIFE WEATHER IT WAS A SONY WALKMAN IN THE 80'S OR A KAPPA FULL TRACKSUIT IN THE 90'S  

JAKE THE SNAKE ROBERTS- ALWAYS BEEN A SLIPPERY CUSTOMER TO PIN DOWN- THE FBI TRIED AND FAILED TO PIN TOBERLONE TRAFFICKING OUT OF SWITZALAND ON ME   monkey monkey

BAD GUY RAZOR RAMON- IM A MANS MAN AND CAN OFTEN BE SEEN CHEWING ON A TOOTHPICK IN A DUSTY SALOON IN THE MID WEST OF AMERICA IN BETWEEN FAWSTERS   :beer: :beer: :beer:

LOVE WRESTLING AND AM KNOWN TO SOME MAYYYTES AS THE TITAN OF TERROR

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
LEON TROTSKY
MICKY ROURKE  👍

YOU IGNARAMOUS FUCKING PRETEND THICK FUCKING SAD EXCUSE OF A MAN  👍😂😂😂👍🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡😎

CYANIDE ME MAN 👍😂👍
BoroPE
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 03:21:14 PM
I LIKE WRESTLERS I SEE IN MYSELF SO THESE ARE MY FAVOURITE WARRIORS:

MILLION DOLLAR MAN TED DIBIASE- I HAVE ALWAYS BOUGHT MYSELF THE FINER THINGS IN LIFE WEATHER IT WAS A SONY WALKMAN IN THE 80'S OR A KAPPA FULL TRACKSUIT IN THE 90'S  

JAKE THE SNAKE ROBERTS- ALWAYS BEEN A SLIPPERY CUSTOMER TO PIN DOWN- THE FBI TRIED AND FAILED TO PIN TOBERLONE TRAFFICKING OUT OF SWITZALAND ON ME   monkey monkey

BAD GUY RAZOR RAMON- IM A MANS MAN AND CAN OFTEN BE SEEN CHEWING ON A TOOTHPICK IN A DUSTY SALOON IN THE MID WEST OF AMERICA IN BETWEEN FAWSTERS   :beer: :beer: :beer:

LOVE WRESTLING AND AM KNOWN TO SOME MAYYYTES AS THE TITAN OF TERROR

BEER ME BOYS :beer:



You love watching men in short pants grappling.  mick
El Capitan
I knew you looked familiar Lids!!
LEON TROTSKY
MATTY HELPING HIS ALTER EGO OUT QUEERSON AGAIN 👎

YOU AIN'T FOOLING NO ONE TWATTY  😂😂😂👎
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
LIDDLE THE PUNCHBAG GETTING A GOOD SHOEING OFF THE MATTSTER :like: :like: :like:

BEER ME TINY TEARS :beer:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Wrestling' what a load of fucking shite. souey
Holgateoldskool
For kids really- what a surprise the OP likes it....
LEON TROTSKY
MATTY TRIED TO WRESTLE A KISS OFF LISA  👍

THAT'S WHY HE ENDED UP BLACK AND BLUE THE UNDERNOURISHED CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍
Squarewheelbike
I see wrestling as showbiz, not my cup of tea, but generates a lot of jobs in my industry, so more power to 'em!
monkeyman
FUCKING ADRIAN STREET WAS AN HARD CUNT  :matty:
Jimmy Cooper
Toblerone trafficking -
RIK MAYALL
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:36:30 PM
FUCKING ADRIAN STREET WAS AN HARD CUNT  :matty:


Good DJ n'all
Skinz
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:58:50 PM
I knew you looked familiar Lids!!



Seen Big Daddy at Belle Vue back in the 80's. I know it's all staged bollocks but a wrestler chucked up in a bucket and threw it over the other guys head
Tortured_Mind
 jc

  https://youtu.be/2VYZVx1kedw
calamity
Ultimate Warrior  :bc:
Tyson Fury
Skinz
Skinz
There was an Irish wrestler same time with shamrocks down his legs(name?)Don't know if he lived in Manchester but he was always here
Steboro
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
FEMALE WRESTLERS- ALEXA BLISS, BECKY LYNCH, PEYTON ROYCE AND TRISH STRATUS 

PEYTON ROYCE IS A FELLOW AUSSIE  :wanker:

BEER ME BOYS  :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
[url=

PROPER WRESTLER  👍

EVEN HAD A HAIR DO LIKE MATTY  👍😂👍
Dicky2006
Its the same answer as my fave porn star.

Paige  mcl
RIK MAYALL
The Ultimate Warrior.
Mr Perfect.
Jethro Tull
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 01:07:39 AM
Beth The Glamazon Phoenix 
Just googled her' like a fucking bloke on most of her pictures. klins
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
STEBORE  klins klins klins klins klins

MINE ARE GRADE A BABES THO 

BEER ME BOYS  :beer:
headset
Becky lynch....

Johnny Thunder
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 10:18:18 AM
Its the same answer as my fave porn star.

Paige  mcl



Porn?


 





Linky please.





 :alastair:
Dicky2006
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:23:36 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 10:18:18 AM
Its the same answer as my fave porn star.

Paige  mcl



Porn?


 





Linky please.





 :alastair:

I am at work mate, but if you go into Pornhub and put WWE Paige, it should be all there.
Johnny Thunder
Is it real or this lookalike shite?



 
Dicky2006
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:28:14 PM
Is it real or this lookalike shite?



 

100% real  :like:
Bernie
Can't believe people watch that shite Looks fucking great

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1U-OAtQeas
Johnny Thunder
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 12:31:37 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:28:14 PM
Is it real or this lookalike shite?



 

100% real  :like:




I've already got a bonk on and I haven't searched for it yet.




 
nekder365
Mick Mcmanus.......
Squarewheelbike
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:13:39 AM



Is that Trump?
LEON TROTSKY
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:10:08 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:13:39 AM



Is that Trump?

JACKIE PALLO..... YOU STUPID CUNT 😂😂😂
Skinz
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:53:47 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 12:31:37 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:28:14 PM
Is it real or this lookalike shite?



 

100% real  :like:




I've already got a bonk on and I haven't searched for it yet.




 

https://www.pornhub.com/video/search?search=wwe+paige

 Fill your boots(actually, forget that  klins)
Johnny Thunder
 charles





 jc
mingebag
The burgers in a tin are shite  :unlike:
Smell like dogfood  :jowo3:
Johnny Thunder
V6
my old fella used to take me to the town hall as a kid watching the wrestling
