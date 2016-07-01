BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 660





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 660 FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « on: Yesterday at 03:21:14 PM »



MILLION DOLLAR MAN TED DIBIASE- I HAVE ALWAYS BOUGHT MYSELF THE FINER THINGS IN LIFE WEATHER IT WAS A SONY WALKMAN IN THE 80'S OR A KAPPA FULL TRACKSUIT IN THE 90'S



JAKE THE SNAKE ROBERTS- ALWAYS BEEN A SLIPPERY CUSTOMER TO PIN DOWN- THE FBI TRIED AND FAILED TO PIN TOBERLONE TRAFFICKING OUT OF SWITZALAND ON ME



BAD GUY RAZOR RAMON- IM A MANS MAN AND CAN OFTEN BE SEEN CHEWING ON A TOOTHPICK IN A DUSTY SALOON IN THE MID WEST OF AMERICA IN BETWEEN FAWSTERS



LOVE WRESTLING AND AM KNOWN TO SOME MAYYYTES AS THE TITAN OF TERROR



BEER ME BOYS



I LIKE WRESTLERS I SEE IN MYSELF SO THESE ARE MY FAVOURITE WARRIORS:MILLION DOLLAR MAN TED DIBIASE- I HAVE ALWAYS BOUGHT MYSELF THE FINER THINGS IN LIFE WEATHER IT WAS A SONY WALKMAN IN THE 80'S OR A KAPPA FULL TRACKSUIT IN THE 90'SJAKE THE SNAKE ROBERTS- ALWAYS BEEN A SLIPPERY CUSTOMER TO PIN DOWN- THE FBI TRIED AND FAILED TO PIN TOBERLONE TRAFFICKING OUT OF SWITZALAND ON MEBAD GUY RAZOR RAMON- IM A MANS MAN AND CAN OFTEN BE SEEN CHEWING ON A TOOTHPICK IN A DUSTY SALOON IN THE MID WEST OF AMERICA IN BETWEEN FAWSTERSLOVE WRESTLING AND AM KNOWN TO SOME MAYYYTES AS THE TITAN OF TERRORBEER ME BOYS « Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:29:51 PM by BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE » Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 426





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 426I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:56:45 PM » MICKY ROURKE 👍



YOU IGNARAMOUS FUCKING PRETEND THICK FUCKING SAD EXCUSE OF A MAN 👍😂😂😂👍🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡😎



CYANIDE ME MAN 👍😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

BoroPE

Offline



Posts: 2 170





Posts: 2 170 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:58:04 PM » Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 03:21:14 PM



MILLION DOLLAR MAN TED DIBIASE- I HAVE ALWAYS BOUGHT MYSELF THE FINER THINGS IN LIFE WEATHER IT WAS A SONY WALKMAN IN THE 80'S OR A KAPPA FULL TRACKSUIT IN THE 90'S



JAKE THE SNAKE ROBERTS- ALWAYS BEEN A SLIPPERY CUSTOMER TO PIN DOWN- THE FBI TRIED AND FAILED TO PIN TOBERLONE TRAFFICKING OUT OF SWITZALAND ON ME



BAD GUY RAZOR RAMON- IM A MANS MAN AND CAN OFTEN BE SEEN CHEWING ON A TOOTHPICK IN A DUSTY SALOON IN THE MID WEST OF AMERICA IN BETWEEN FAWSTERS



LOVE WRESTLING AND AM KNOWN TO SOME MAYYYTES AS THE TITAN OF TERROR



BEER ME BOYS





I LIKE WRESTLERS I SEE IN MYSELF SO THESE ARE MY FAVOURITE WARRIORS:MILLION DOLLAR MAN TED DIBIASE- I HAVE ALWAYS BOUGHT MYSELF THE FINER THINGS IN LIFE WEATHER IT WAS A SONY WALKMAN IN THE 80'S OR A KAPPA FULL TRACKSUIT IN THE 90'SJAKE THE SNAKE ROBERTS- ALWAYS BEEN A SLIPPERY CUSTOMER TO PIN DOWN- THE FBI TRIED AND FAILED TO PIN TOBERLONE TRAFFICKING OUT OF SWITZALAND ON MEBAD GUY RAZOR RAMON- IM A MANS MAN AND CAN OFTEN BE SEEN CHEWING ON A TOOTHPICK IN A DUSTY SALOON IN THE MID WEST OF AMERICA IN BETWEEN FAWSTERSLOVE WRESTLING AND AM KNOWN TO SOME MAYYYTES AS THE TITAN OF TERRORBEER ME BOYS

You love watching men in short pants grappling. You love watching men in short pants grappling. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 426





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 426I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:29:27 PM » MATTY HELPING HIS ALTER EGO OUT QUEERSON AGAIN 👎



YOU AIN'T FOOLING NO ONE TWATTY 😂😂😂👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 660





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 660 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:39:18 PM »



BEER ME TINY TEARS LIDDLE THE PUNCHBAG GETTING A GOOD SHOEING OFF THE MATTSTERBEER ME TINY TEARS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

Jethro Tull



Online



Posts: 9 916







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 916 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:20:40 PM » Wrestling' what a load of fucking shite. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 010





Posts: 1 010 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:28:09 PM » For kids really- what a surprise the OP likes it.... Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 426





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 426I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:28:24 PM » MATTY TRIED TO WRESTLE A KISS OFF LISA 👍



THAT'S WHY HE ENDED UP BLACK AND BLUE THE UNDERNOURISHED CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 6 792





Posts: 6 792 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:31:46 PM » I see wrestling as showbiz, not my cup of tea, but generates a lot of jobs in my industry, so more power to 'em! Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 452





The ace face.





Posts: 24 452The ace face. Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:38:39 PM »

Toblerone trafficking - Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 070





Posts: 2 070 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:11:09 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:58:50 PM





I knew you looked familiar Lids!!

Seen Big Daddy at Belle Vue back in the 80's. I know it's all staged bollocks but a wrestler chucked up in a bucket and threw it over the other guys head Seen Big Daddy at Belle Vue back in the 80's. I know it's all staged bollocks but a wrestler chucked up in a bucket and threw it over the other guys head Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 265







TMPosts: 14 265 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:21:41 PM »



https://youtu.be/2VYZVx1kedw Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 070





Posts: 2 070 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:45:51 AM » There was an Irish wrestler same time with shamrocks down his legs(name?)Don't know if he lived in Manchester but he was always here Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 660





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 660 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #20 on: Today at 09:08:42 AM »



PEYTON ROYCE IS A FELLOW AUSSIE



BEER ME BOYS FEMALE WRESTLERS- ALEXA BLISS, BECKY LYNCH, PEYTON ROYCE AND TRISH STRATUSPEYTON ROYCE IS A FELLOW AUSSIEBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 426





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 426I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #21 on: Today at 09:13:39 AM »

[url=



PROPER WRESTLER 👍



EVEN HAD A HAIR DO LIKE MATTY 👍😂👍 [url=PROPER WRESTLER 👍EVEN HAD A HAIR DO LIKE MATTY 👍😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Dicky2006

Online



Posts: 12 048





Posts: 12 048 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #22 on: Today at 10:18:18 AM »



Paige Its the same answer as my fave porn star.Paige Logged 2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner

2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 083





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 083Once in every lifetime Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #23 on: Today at 10:42:14 AM » The Ultimate Warrior.

Mr Perfect. Logged Glory Glory Man United

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 660





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 660 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #25 on: Today at 11:17:20 AM »



MINE ARE GRADE A BABES THO



BEER ME BOYS STEBOREMINE ARE GRADE A BABES THOBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 107





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 107Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #29 on: Today at 12:28:14 PM »







Is it real or this lookalike shite? Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 050





Posts: 5 050 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #31 on: Today at 12:33:52 PM » Can't believe people watch that shite Looks fucking great



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1U-OAtQeas



Looks fucking great Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

mingebag

Online



Posts: 4 397







Posts: 4 397 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #38 on: Today at 02:56:20 PM »

Smell like dogfood The burgers in a tin are shiteSmell like dogfood Logged