February 24, 2020, 12:36:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
Topic: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? (Read 352 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
I LIKE WRESTLERS I SEE IN MYSELF SO THESE ARE MY FAVOURITE WARRIORS:
MILLION DOLLAR MAN TED DIBIASE- I HAVE ALWAYS BOUGHT MYSELF THE FINER THINGS IN LIFE WEATHER IT WAS A SONY WALKMAN IN THE 80'S OR A KAPPA FULL TRACKSUIT IN THE 90'S
JAKE THE SNAKE ROBERTS- ALWAYS BEEN A SLIPPERY CUSTOMER TO PIN DOWN- THE FBI TRIED AND FAILED TO PIN TOBERLONE TRAFFICKING OUT OF SWITZALAND ON ME
BAD GUY RAZOR RAMON- IM A MANS MAN AND CAN OFTEN BE SEEN CHEWING ON A TOOTHPICK IN A DUSTY SALOON IN THE MID WEST OF AMERICA IN BETWEEN FAWSTERS
LOVE WRESTLING AND AM KNOWN TO SOME MAYYYTES AS THE TITAN OF TERROR
BEER ME BOYS
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
MICKY ROURKE 👍
YOU IGNARAMOUS FUCKING PRETEND THICK FUCKING SAD EXCUSE OF A MAN 👍😂😂😂👍🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡😎
CYANIDE ME MAN 👍😂👍
BoroPE
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
You love watching men in short pants grappling.
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
I knew you looked familiar Lids!!
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
MATTY HELPING HIS ALTER EGO OUT QUEERSON AGAIN 👎
YOU AIN'T FOOLING NO ONE TWATTY 😂😂😂👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
LIDDLE THE PUNCHBAG GETTING A GOOD SHOEING OFF THE MATTSTER
BEER ME TINY TEARS
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
Wrestling' what a load of fucking shite.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
For kids really- what a surprise the OP likes it....
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
MATTY TRIED TO WRESTLE A KISS OFF LISA 👍
THAT'S WHY HE ENDED UP BLACK AND BLUE THE UNDERNOURISHED CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
I see wrestling as showbiz, not my cup of tea, but generates a lot of jobs in my industry, so more power to 'em!
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
FUCKING ADRIAN STREET WAS AN HARD CUNT
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
Toblerone trafficking -
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
Good DJ n'all
Glory Glory Man United
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
Seen Big Daddy at Belle Vue back in the 80's. I know it's all staged bollocks but a wrestler chucked up in a bucket and threw it over the other guys head
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
https://youtu.be/2VYZVx1kedw
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
Ultimate Warrior
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
Tyson Fury
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
There was an Irish wrestler same time with shamrocks down his legs(name?)Don't know if he lived in Manchester but he was always here
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
Beth The Glamazon Phoenix
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
FEMALE WRESTLERS- ALEXA BLISS, BECKY LYNCH, PEYTON ROYCE AND TRISH STRATUS
PEYTON ROYCE IS A FELLOW AUSSIE
BEER ME BOYS
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
[url=
PROPER WRESTLER 👍
EVEN HAD A HAIR DO LIKE MATTY 👍😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
Its the same answer as my fave porn star.
Paige
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
The Ultimate Warrior.
Mr Perfect.
Glory Glory Man United
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
Just googled her' like a fucking bloke on most of her pictures.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
STEBORE
MINE ARE GRADE A BABES THO
BEER ME BOYS
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
Becky lynch....
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
Porn?
Linky please.
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
Porn?
Linky please.
I am at work mate, but if you go into Pornhub and put WWE Paige, it should be all there.
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
Is it real or this lookalike shite?
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
100% real
Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER?
Can't believe people watch that shite
Looks fucking great
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1U-OAtQeas
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
