BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Posts: 656





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 656 FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « on: Today at 03:21:14 PM »



I LIKE WRESTLERS I SEE IN MYSELF SO THESE ARE MY FAVOURITE WARRIORS:MILLION DOLLAR MAN TED DIBIASE- I HAVE ALWAYS BOUGHT MYSELF THE FINER THINGS IN LIFE WEATHER IT WAS A SONY WALKMAN IN THE 80'S OR A KAPPA FULL TRACKSUIT IN THE 90'SJAKE THE SNAKE ROBERTS- ALWAYS BEEN A SLIPPERY CUSTOMER TO PIN DOWN- THE FBI TRIED AND FAILED TO PIN TOBERLONE TRAFFICKING OUT OF SWITZALAND ON MEBAD GUY RAZOR RAMON- IM A MANS MAN AND CAN OFTEN BE SEEN CHEWING ON A TOOTHPICK IN A DUSTY SALOON IN THE MID WEST OF AMERICA IN BETWEEN FAWSTERSLOVE WRESTLING AND AM KNOWN TO SOME MAYYYTES AS THE TITAN OF TERRORBEER ME BOYS « Last Edit: Today at 03:29:51 PM by BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE »

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 72 415





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 415I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:56:45 PM » MICKY ROURKE 👍



YOU IGNARAMOUS FUCKING PRETEND THICK FUCKING SAD EXCUSE OF A MAN 👍😂😂😂👍🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡😎



CYANIDE ME MAN 👍😂👍

BoroPE

Posts: 2 170





Posts: 2 170 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:58:04 PM »



I LIKE WRESTLERS I SEE IN MYSELF SO THESE ARE MY FAVOURITE WARRIORS:MILLION DOLLAR MAN TED DIBIASE- I HAVE ALWAYS BOUGHT MYSELF THE FINER THINGS IN LIFE WEATHER IT WAS A SONY WALKMAN IN THE 80'S OR A KAPPA FULL TRACKSUIT IN THE 90'SJAKE THE SNAKE ROBERTS- ALWAYS BEEN A SLIPPERY CUSTOMER TO PIN DOWN- THE FBI TRIED AND FAILED TO PIN TOBERLONE TRAFFICKING OUT OF SWITZALAND ON MEBAD GUY RAZOR RAMON- IM A MANS MAN AND CAN OFTEN BE SEEN CHEWING ON A TOOTHPICK IN A DUSTY SALOON IN THE MID WEST OF AMERICA IN BETWEEN FAWSTERSLOVE WRESTLING AND AM KNOWN TO SOME MAYYYTES AS THE TITAN OF TERRORBEER ME BOYS

You love watching men in short pants grappling.

You love watching men in short pants grappling.

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 72 415





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 415I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:29:27 PM » MATTY HELPING HIS ALTER EGO OUT QUEERSON AGAIN 👎

YOU AIN'T FOOLING NO ONE TWATTY 😂😂😂👎



YOU AIN'T FOOLING NO ONE TWATTY 😂😂😂👎

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Posts: 656





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 656 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:39:18 PM »



BEER ME TINY TEARS LIDDLE THE PUNCHBAG GETTING A GOOD SHOEING OFF THE MATTSTERBEER ME TINY TEARS

Jethro Tull



Posts: 9 911







Posts: 9 911 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:20:40 PM » Wrestling' what a load of fucking shite.

Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 010





Posts: 1 010 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:28:09 PM » For kids really- what a surprise the OP likes it....

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 72 415





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 415I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:28:24 PM » MATTY TRIED TO WRESTLE A KISS OFF LISA 👍

THAT'S WHY HE ENDED UP BLACK AND BLUE THE UNDERNOURISHED CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍



THAT'S WHY HE ENDED UP BLACK AND BLUE THE UNDERNOURISHED CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 6 790





Posts: 6 790 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #9 on: Today at 05:31:46 PM » I see wrestling as showbiz, not my cup of tea, but generates a lot of jobs in my industry, so more power to 'em!

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 451





The ace face.





Posts: 24 451The ace face. Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #11 on: Today at 05:38:39 PM »

"Toblerone trafficking "-

Skinz

Posts: 2 066





Posts: 2 066 Re: FAVE EVER WRESTLER? « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:11:09 PM »





I knew you looked familiar Lids!!

Seen Big Daddy at Belle Vue back in the 80's. I know it's all staged bollocks but a wrestler chucked up in a bucket and threw it over the other guys head