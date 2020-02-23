Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 23, 2020, 08:48:38 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THEY PLAYED WELL ???
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: THEY PLAYED WELL ??? (Read 177 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 415
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
THEY PLAYED WELL ???
«
on:
Today
at 02:48:54 PM »
https://www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk/sport/football/middlesbrough-fc/jonathan-woodgate-quizzed-supporter-backlash-and-djed-spences-exclusion-after-barnsley-defeat-1887906
DID THEY FUCK YA FUCKING SIMPLETON 👎🤡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 423
Pack o cunts
Re: THEY PLAYED WELL ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:32:44 PM »
They were fucking horrendous
The only one can hold his head high would be Howson and possibly Morrison though fuck knows what position he was supposed to be playing
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 113
Re: THEY PLAYED WELL ???
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:50:22 PM »
Zero shots on target
Let's hope we don't play that well every week
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 911
Re: THEY PLAYED WELL ???
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:58:52 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 04:50:22 PM
Zero shots on target
Let's hope we don't play that well every week
We do most weeks.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 911
Re: THEY PLAYED WELL ???
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:06:12 PM »
I think Wooden' meant Barnsley played well not his shambolic drab side.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 911
Re: THEY PLAYED WELL ???
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:28:28 PM »
The pressure was on at Barnsley because of the big following Boro had according to Woodgate.
The bloke's a fucking idiot.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...