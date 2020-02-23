Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 23, 2020
Topic: THEY PLAYED WELL ???
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


02:48:54 PM
https://www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk/sport/football/middlesbrough-fc/jonathan-woodgate-quizzed-supporter-backlash-and-djed-spences-exclusion-after-barnsley-defeat-1887906


DID THEY FUCK YA FUCKING SIMPLETON 👎🤡👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Reply #1 on: Today at 04:32:44 PM
They were fucking horrendous

The only one can hold his head high would be Howson and possibly Morrison though fuck knows what position he was supposed to be playing
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
tunstall
Reply #2 on: Today at 04:50:22 PM
Zero shots on target

Let's hope we don't play that well every week
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #3 on: Today at 04:58:52 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 04:50:22 PM
Zero shots on target

Let's hope we don't play that well every week
We do most weeks. oleary
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:06:12 PM
I think Wooden' meant Barnsley played well not his shambolic drab side.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
