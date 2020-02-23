Welcome,
February 25, 2020, 07:05:41 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Time for George Friend to hang his boots up
Author
Topic: Time for George Friend to hang his boots up
Inglorious_Basterd
Online
Posts: 439
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Time for George Friend to hang his boots up
«
on:
February 23, 2020, 02:29:50 PM »
Hes been a decent servant for the club
However, its about time this ever ageing, bungling carthorse called it a day.
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 129
Re: Time for George Friend to hang his boots up
«
Reply #1 on:
February 23, 2020, 02:33:06 PM »
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 201
Re: Time for George Friend to hang his boots up
«
Reply #2 on:
February 23, 2020, 02:34:45 PM »
When did he last have a decent season?
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 129
Re: Time for George Friend to hang his boots up
«
Reply #3 on:
February 23, 2020, 02:35:32 PM »
His first one
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 710
Re: Time for George Friend to hang his boots up
«
Reply #4 on:
February 23, 2020, 02:43:04 PM »
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on February 23, 2020, 02:29:50 PM
Hes been a decent servant for the club
However, its about time this ever ageing, bungling carthorse called it a day.
I RECKON HE WILL GET A NEW CONTRACT OR A COACHING ROLE
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 426
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Time for George Friend to hang his boots up
«
Reply #5 on:
February 23, 2020, 02:55:10 PM »
HE HUNG EM UP ABOUT 2 YEARS BACK SILLY CUNTS 👍😂😂😂👍
WEARS BROGUES ON THE CATWALK NOW YA STUPID CUNTS 👍😎👍
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 579
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Time for George Friend to hang his boots up
«
Reply #6 on:
February 23, 2020, 04:05:40 PM »
The last good season he had (as a whole) was 2014/15. The last game I saw him play truly outstanding was against Derby, Jan 2016.
Is anyone actually suggesting that this debacle of a season is down to him???
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 401
Re: Time for George Friend to hang his boots up
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:11:54 AM »
If he starts 2moro we are getting (even more) battered
