February 25, 2020, 07:05:41 AM
Time for George Friend to hang his boots up
Inglorious_Basterd
Inglorious_Basterd


February 23, 2020, 02:29:50 PM
Hes been a decent servant for the club

However, its about time this ever ageing, bungling carthorse called it a day.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
tunstall
Reply #1 on: February 23, 2020, 02:33:06 PM
 mick
Bill Buxton
Reply #2 on: February 23, 2020, 02:34:45 PM
When did he last have a decent season?
tunstall
Reply #3 on: February 23, 2020, 02:35:32 PM
His first one  rava
monkeyman
Reply #4 on: February 23, 2020, 02:43:04 PM
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on February 23, 2020, 02:29:50 PM
Hes been a decent servant for the club

However, its about time this ever ageing, bungling carthorse called it a day.
I RECKON HE WILL GET A NEW CONTRACT OR A COACHING ROLE  rava
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #5 on: February 23, 2020, 02:55:10 PM
HE HUNG EM UP ABOUT 2 YEARS BACK SILLY CUNTS  👍😂😂😂👍

WEARS BROGUES ON THE CATWALK NOW YA STUPID CUNTS  👍😎👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


Reply #6 on: February 23, 2020, 04:05:40 PM
The last good season he had (as a whole) was 2014/15. The last game I saw him play truly outstanding was against Derby, Jan 2016.

Is anyone actually suggesting that this debacle of a season is down to him???  lost
mingebag
Reply #7 on: Today at 06:11:54 AM
If he starts 2moro we are getting (even more) battered  lost :jowo9:
